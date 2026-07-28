Revelio Labs launches the Revelio Terminal, the Definitive Source for Global Workforce Information

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today announced the launch of the Revelio Terminal, the definitive destination for global workforce information and the next generation of its workforce intelligence platform. Unifying Revelio Labs' data, analytics, research, applications, and AI capabilities together, the Terminal gives organizations a single source for understanding the global labor market.

Built on the world's largest workforce ecosystem, the Revelio Terminal brings the infrastructure long available to their most sophisticated clients to the greater corporate market. Organizations can now analyze companies, industries, roles, skills, activities, and geographies through one accessible workflow. The entire process, from raw data to finished reports, exists in a singular place.

New AI capabilities and expanded platform coverage make that information faster to access and easier to put to work. AI Chat allows users to explore the full depth of Revelio Labs' data in plain language, while Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration brings that data directly into the AI tools organizations already use. Company Search provides visibility across 30 million companies, Job Posting Discovery offers access to individual job postings and full job descriptions, and expanded geographic coverage enables analysis at the county level and across official US Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

"The Revelio Terminal is the culmination of what we have been working toward for many years, as we move past analytics to a suite that includes discovery, alerts, data downloads, reports, and a variety of applications," said Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs. "We hope that this broad expansion of capabilities can enable a more sophisticated understanding of labor markets."

Revelio Labs has rapidly grown alongside the scale and depth of its data, which now spans more than 1.1 billion professional profiles, over 5 billion job postings, and 30 million employee sentiment records across 30 million companies in every country. Revelio Labs has also become a ubiquitous source of public reporting tools, such as Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) and the recently launched AI Labor Market Tracker.

The Revelio Terminal is available today at reveliolabs.com.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is a workforce intelligence and research company building the definitive standard for global workforce information. Our team of data scientists, economists, and engineers transforms billions of public employment records into clean, reliable, and standardized data spanning more than 30 million companies, over 5 billion job postings, and 195+ countries. Through the Revelio Terminal, economic research, and public labor market releases, Revelio Labs provides a comprehensive view of the global workforce, helping organizations make critical labor market decisions. Learn more at reveliolabs.com.

SOURCE Revelio Labs