Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports US Economy Adds 79k Jobs in July

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its July edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a gain of 79,200 jobs in July, with Health Care and Manufacturing contributing the most to job gains.

Both hiring and attrition remain on a downward trend, underpinning the current low-hire, low-fire environment. Labor demand also improved modestly, as active job postings rose 0.3% from June. At the same time, salaries for new job postings continued to increase, rising 2.0% month over month, driven by gains in the Professional and Business Services, Public Administration, and Leisure and Hospitality sectors.

Employment gains were driven by significant job growth in the Health Care and Social Assistance and Manufacturing sectors. Within these sectors, the employers with the largest increases in employment were HCA Healthcare and Kaiser Permanente in Health Care and Social Assistance, and Lockheed Martin and Tesla in Manufacturing. Meanwhile, the largest employment losses occurred in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, driven primarily by Starbucks and Inspire Brands.

"Job growth remained positive in July, but the pace slowed considerably. Health care and manufacturing continued to add jobs, while both hiring and attrition remained subdued. One small sign of improvement came from active job postings, which edged up by 0.3% after several months of weakness. The increase is too slight to mark a meaningful turnaround, but it may suggest that labor demand is beginning to stabilize," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

July 2026 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change

July 26 - June 26 Total nonfarm 79.2 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting -0.2 Construction 8.8 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -0.3 Manufacturing 20.7 Wholesale trade -4.2 Retail trade -8.0 Transportation and warehousing -0.7 Utilities 1.1 Information 2.9 Financial activities 5.8 Professional and business services 18.4 Educational Services 4.7 Leisure and hospitality -9.8 Other services (except Public Administration) 2.3 Unclassified -3.0

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector July 26 Pct change

June 26 - July 26 Total US $84,513 2.01 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $52,135 -0.44 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $78,637 0.04 % Utilities $87,384 0.72 % Construction $74,232 0.46 % Wholesale Trade $63,236 0.27 % Information $103,226 0.22 % Financial Activities $91,637 0.60 % Professional and Business Services $95,451 1.97 % Education and Health Services $70,722 0.87 % Leisure and Hospitality $47,902 0.97 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $58,952 0.84 % Public Administration $64,781 1.57 % Unclassified $63,228 0.69 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is a workforce intelligence and research company building the definitive standard for global workforce information. Our team of data scientists, economists, and engineers transforms billions of public employment records into clean, reliable, and standardized data spanning more than 30 million companies, over 5 billion job postings, and 195+ countries. Through the Revelio Terminal, economic research, and public labor market releases, Revelio Labs provides a comprehensive view of the global workforce, helping organizations make critical labor market decisions. Learn more at reveliolabs.com.

SOURCE Revelio Labs