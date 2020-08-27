Revelox Expands Their Online Selling Capacity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelox is expanding the online availability of their health and beauty products in the United States at a time when the e-commerce market has taken precedence over in-store purchases. All of Revelox's products are currently available for purchase online through various e-commerce stores. Revelox prides itself on creating unique and effective products that are heavily researched, able to stand up to rigorous testing.

In 2020, online sales of health and beauty supplements have generated over sixty-two billion dollars in sales revenue, with an expected growth of almost twenty percent in the next five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will increase in the years to come. The expected revenue from the supplement market could be over eighty-two billion within the next two years. This statistic comes as no surprise considering that supplemental health products make up more than one-tenth of all online purchases, making this an ideal time for Revelox to concentrate on their online expansion.

More people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, all types of supplement brands have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.

In a vast and often confusing market of new and emerging products for sale through online retailers, Revelox has the advantage of creating products that offer their customers something unique.

Revelox creates products that blur the line between beauty and nutrition by utilizing hyaluronic acid as a featured ingredient. Hyaluronic acid has been heavily researched as a beauty ingredient because it is composed of compounds that are found most abundantly in the skin and need to be replenished more frequently as skin deteriorates.

Hyaluronic acid is most commonly used in the beauty industry in the form of external topical ointments, creams, and serums. While the company has had extensive success with their topical formulas, like their HYDRALux Face & Neck Serum, Revelox has also become a hit with their supplements for internal use, like their popular PureHA Formula. Orally ingesting liquid supplements increases the chance that the nutrients will reach their desired destinations, and nothing will be wasted.

Revelox knows that giving their customers variety in the way they use their products has been an integral component of their company's growth. Confident in their product design, development, and testing, Revelox takes their role as a trusted name in supplemental health seriously, providing the best experience for their customers.

In order to provide the highest level of customer service, all Revelox products are currently available for online purchase, and the brand will be expanding to online retailers throughout the United States in 2020.

