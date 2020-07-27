Revelox Expands to Sell Through Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online selling has become a necessity in the modern retail world. With more customers buying from home, e-commerce sales have been on the rise over the past four months, and show no signs of slowing. Supplemental health brand, Revelox has partnered with one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the world, Amazon.com, to begin selling their signature hyaluronic acid supplements to a larger customer base throughout the United States.

Amazon sales represent an enormous portion of the e-commerce market, making up nearly two-thirds of all online purchase orders. Revelox has already seen extensive growth, and significant scientific notoriety in 2020 but Amazon represents a big win for the company for a few key reasons:

Amazon is famous not only for its speedy ordering and product availability but also for its large collection of customer reviews. Customer reviews play a major role in whether or not new and potential customers ultimately choose to click buy. Being able to research products through Amazon and easily read previous customer feedback means that customers are more likely to order products, even if they end up ordering through a different website. Another benefit to Amazon selling is the ease in which customers can search and find specific products, which takes a lot of the guesswork out of promotion.

Revelox has been successful in terms of their brand notoriety and customer feedback since they first started their company in 2012. Revelox creates unique and high-quality nutritional products that incorporate the ingredient hyaluronic acid into a variety of both powder and liquid supplements. Hyaluronic acid is a sugar that is naturally found in the human body and is often used in supplement form to help the body retain moisture, which can aid in the treatment of everything from joint pain to hastening the healing process for surface abrasions on the skin.

Hyaluronic acid is also a common ingredient in beauty products because of its impact on the way skin absorbs and retains moisture. This means that increasing the amount of hyaluronic acid in the body can help with skin elasticity and help keep it clear of blemishes.

The versatility of hyaluronic acid as an ingredient combined with Revelox's highly developed formulas and delivery methods have helped fuel their brand success and online retail expansion.

Online retail sales have been a driving source behind the continued success of the supplemental health market, making sure that customers can get the products they need to take care of their bodies from anywhere in the world. And the demand for unique and innovative products is a constant in the industry.

Projected sales for supplemental health products could reach nearly two hundred and thirty billion dollars by the year 2027, and Revelox is expected to see continued growth throughout 2020. Revelox has more than half a dozen products currently for sale through Amazon.com, with new listings possible in the near future.

Find them through the website and now through Amazon.com.

