Revelox Remains Well-Positioned to Beat the COVID-19 Pandemic Through E-Commerce Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness company Revelox has spent the bulk of 2020 making a concerted effort to expand its successful Canadian operations across the border in the United States. The driving force behind this push has focused on creating brand awareness and product availability via an increasingly robust online presence.

Revelox's attendance at the Effective Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference proved to be a catalyst for their ambitious expansion efforts. The popular retail event was held in historic fashion this past year, as the entire conference shifted to a virtual format in response to the ongoing pandemic. This provided ample fodder for any brand that was able to adapt to the current demands of the remote-first business model to stand out from the crowd. Revelox's conspicuous presence at the virtual ECRM conference clearly demonstrated their ability to compete in the e-commerce marketplace and served as the perfect launching point for their 2020 online expansion efforts.

Thus far, Revelox's attempts at growth have found tremendous success, with its array of beauty, health, and wellness products managing to find listings on several major retail websites, including Amazon.com. Their products have likely found traction with the American public due to their collective focus on both preventative health as well as addressing existing bodily repair.

The combination of in-demand products and an ever-expanding reach has put Revelox in an ideal position to continue to thrive in both the Canadian and U.S. e-commerce spaces for the foreseeable future. The quarantines and lack of brick-and-mortar business caused by the coronavirus pandemic only promise to enhance the revenue generated by the online marketplace, as well. In addition, the amount of time that individuals have spent at home tending to self-care and personal concerns bodes well for Revelox's innovative line of health and beauty products. The only question remaining is how far Revelox can fly in their bid to dominate the enormously lucrative North American online health and wellness market.

About Revelox: Revelox is a Canadian health and wellness company that has been experiencing rapid growth since it was founded in 2012. Revelox takes great pride in promoting health and wellness via its original line of products that utilizes unique, high-quality ingredients, such as Hyaluronic Acid (HA) and Monk Fruit.

The goal of Revelox is, in the words of founder and CEO Luce Duchaussoy, to help consumers "create beauty from within." The name of the company is an acronym for the Latin words velox revelium, meaning "quick relief." The popularity of their products is borne out by testimonials on their company website, many of which speak to their products quickly and effectively addressing pain related to hip replacements, hernias, even fractured bones.

Please direct inquiries to:

Roley Butcher

(954) 549-7587

[email protected]

SOURCE Revelox