Revelox Uses Hyaluronic Acid to Create Cutting Edge Health and Beauty Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Luce Duchaussoy founded health and wellness brand Revelox in 2012, in an attempt to revolutionize the science of the health and beauty industry. Revelox incorporates Hyaluronic Acid, sugars that are naturally occurring in the human body, most abundantly in the skin. Hyaluronic Acid has been used in the field of medicine to treat everything from joint damage to surface burns and abrasions, as it hydrates the body on the cellular level. Clinical research suggests that because hyaluronic acid is a main component of the human eye, it also plays a key role in maintaining healthy vision and ocular moisture.

Holding onto moisture within the skin's composition helps it to heal faster, and in many instances throughout the body, hyaluronic acid acts as a lubricant, keeping joints healthy and flexible, for instance. Hyaluronic acid in its liquid form is clear and thick, one might compare it to water-flavored jelly, though most forms of this vital supplement are sold in capsule or powder form, which means that consumers may have to add water themselves in order to consume it.

Often hyaluronic acid is taken orally, a spoonful or so mixed in with juice, or simply on its own, but in recent years it has become a sensational ingredient in many topical beauty products because of its regenerative properties at the skin's surface.

"Had I known that HA was THE essential molecule to fight the effects of aging, that it was a natural anti-inflammatory and crucial to maintaining healthy joints, skin, and bones, I would have supplemented with HA much earlier," says Duchaussoy. Revelox, a play on the Latin words veloxrelevium, meaning "quick relief," employs hyaluronic acid in both its ingestible products and its topical creams and facial masks.

Revelox says that one of its best selling products is the PureHA Formula, a liquid supplement intended to be taken easily, and effective immediately. PureHA is designed to not only help rejuvenate skin tissue but also to target troublesome joints, suffering from a lack of naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid.

As new research about the use of hyaluronic acid creates a higher demand for this specialty health product, Revelox says it is expanding its business to sell products in the United States. All of Revelox's products are currently available online, through its website, where the brand has received a wealth of positive customer feedback. But the Canadian brand has plans to soon have its products on American shelves as early as 2020.

