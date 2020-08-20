REVEL's Avila® Named Spirit & Mixer Winner at 2020 SIP Awards

"It's truly exciting to see the momentum behind Avila right now," said Micah McFarlane, CEO of Revel Spirits. "Our expressions were put in front of over 400 consumer judges, each of whom tested the spirits blindly. The recognition that our Avila continues to garner further validates the fact that REVEL crafts the best agave spirits on the planet."

Avila made its debut in 2018, joining the lineup of popular agave-based spirits like tequila and mezcal. Produced in Morelos, Mexico, REVEL's award-winning Avila is handcrafted using both roasted and steamed piñas of 100% blue weber agave. Unique in the industry, this is a process that marries the old-world characteristics of mezcal with newer tequila-like techniques to provide a truly one-of-a-kind profile. REVEL Avila is manufactured and imported exclusively by Revel Spirits.

"From our agave farms which produce the finest pinas, to our distillery where we produce the liquid, no brand puts forth as much care and attention to its spirits as REVEL," said Susan Clausen, President of Revel Spirits. "We're trailblazers in the world of agave spirits. We've stood up an entirely new category in the industry and there's nothing more humbling than to be recognized for that – the SIP Award's Innovation Star is one we're incredibly proud to accept."

REVEL Avila is sold in upscale bars and liquor stores across the US including Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York, California and Minnesota where it can be found in well-known retailers including Total Wine and More, Target and Raley's. It is also available for purchase online at shop.revelspirits.com. REVEL Avila is unlike anything else on the market – blanco, which is immediately bottled after distillation, offers a fresh, slightly citrus flavor with a hint of smoke; reposado, aged for 12 months in a once-used whisky oak barrel, provides a smoky vanilla flavor; and añejo, a 96-proof spirit that is aged for 24 months in new French oak barrels, takes on the flavors of a cognac.

The brand was previously awarded double gold and gold for reposado and blanco, respectively, as well as the "Best of Class" prize for its packaging from the SIP Awards.

For more information about Revel Spirits, please contact Kyle Kappmeier at 973-850-7366 or [email protected].

About Revel Spirits:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Revel Spirits is a manufacturer and importer of artisanal, all-natural Avila, a new category of agave-based spirits produced in the southern Mexican state of Morelos. Revel Spirits' flagship brand, REVEL Avila, is distilled in Morelos, using only 100% pure Blue Weber agave grown in the mineral-rich soil of the region. Ultra-premium and always smooth, REVEL Avila offers a unique profile which has garnered the brand significant awards and accolades since its 2018 debut.

For more information, visit www.revelspirits.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kyle Kappmeier

JConnelly

973-850-7366

[email protected]

SOURCE Revel Spirits

Related Links

http://www.revelspirits.com

