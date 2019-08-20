REVEL's Avila® Shines Bright, Taking Home Gold in the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REVEL, the brand which has set the world of agave-spirits on fire since its debut in 2018, is proud to announce that it has taken home GOLD at the 2019 Las Vegas Global Spirits Competition. The award is the latest accolade from the industry, proving once again that the brand's revolutionary Avila® is making quite the splash and has captured the attention of consumers across the globe. The GOLD medal was awarded to REVEL for its añejo expression.

Avila is an entirely new category of agave spirit, one which stands alongside its cousins, the popular tequila, and of course mezcal, baconara and sotol. Avila is distilled in the southern state of Morelos, Mexico, and is derived from agave grown within its borders. REVEL's award-winning Avila is handcrafted using both roasted and steamed piñas of 100% blue weber agave. Unique in the industry, this is a process that marries the old-world characteristics of mezcal with newer tequila-like techniques to provide a truly one-of-a-kind profile. REVEL Avila is manufactured and imported exclusively by Revel Spirits.

"There's a certain mystique about REVEL Avila, one which immediately draws consumers in," said Micah McFarlane, CEO and founder of Revel Spirits. "They're drawn to the story behind the spirit – the history of the people that distill it, the terroir where the agave is grown, and then of course the experience their palate has when they sip it. To say we're humbled by the reaction REVEL continues to have is an understatement. It's recognition such as this and the enthusiasm that the industry continues to show which keep us going and fuel our drive to push the Avila movement even further."

In addition to the GOLD medal at the 2019 Las Vegas Global Spirits Competition, REVEL's additional accolades include awards from the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, the New York International Spirits Competition, the SIP Awards, and the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. REVEL was also named one of the most innovative spirits of 2018 by The Spirits Business, an influential trade magazine serving the spirits industry.

Sold in upscale bars and liquor stores in Minnesota, California, New York, REVEL Avila is currently offered in three varieties: blanco, which is immediately bottled after distillation; reposado, which is aged for 12 months in a once-used whisky oak barrel to provide a scotch-like taste; and añejo, a 95-proof spirit that is aged for 24 months in new French oak barrels, taking on the flavors of a cognac.

About Revel Spirits:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Revel Spirits is a manufacturer and importer of artisanal, all-natural Avila, a new category of agave-based spirits produced in the southern Mexican state of Morelos. Revel Spirits' flagship brand, REVEL Avila, is distilled in Morelos, using only 100% pure Blue Weber agave grown in the mineral-rich soil of the region. Ultra-premium and always smooth, REVEL Avila offers a unique profile which has garnered the brand significant awards and accolades since its 2018 debut.

