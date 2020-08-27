Revelshine Launches as an all-new Sustainable Wine Brand in Unbreakable, Infinitely Recyclable Bottles

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Limerick Lane Cellars, a Sonoma County estate winery, launches a new sustainable premium wine brand called Revelshine. Revelshine, created to put premium wine in sustainable aluminum bottles, releases with a variety collection of three wines that are designed to be taken off the beaten path.

Photography Credit: Allen Davis Premium wines in unbreakable, infinitely recyclable bottles.

With an offering of a Revelshine Rose, Revelshine White and Revelshine Red, anyone can enjoy wine at their fingertips no matter where their compass takes them. Take a tasting room to the peak of a mountain, down a lazy river or off the coast in the bow of a boat.

Fourth generation winemaker Jake Bilbro, founder of Revelshine, speaks to the purpose. "While my work life has always led me through wine, my passion and love is the outdoors. Rivers, mountains, beaches, music festivals - this is where I find my inspiration. I realized, along with my other friends who are surfers, skiers, kayakers, mountain bikers and musicians that you just do not have good wine where we enjoy these activities. If you do, it is because you had to go to extraordinary lengths to bring it (such as duct taping your bottles or pouring your good wine into inflatable bladders from previous boxed wine). No matter the bottle, the glass doesn't work on the beach or the river. And that is how Revelshine was created."

Still meant to be poured and enjoyed, the variety of Rose, White and Red allows flavor profiles for anyone. The aluminum bottles are meant to be packed in and packed out, so we can all preserve the outdoors for the next generation. In order to help protect our outdoors, Revelshine has partnered with 1% for the Planet to give back and is working towards creating additional sustainable and socially responsible products in the future.

"Now more than ever the need to be outdoors and finding moments of REVELSHINE, is imperative for our outdoor premium wine community and our sanity to be honest. The earth has become even more important over these last 6-months as we all seek to find isolated peace. Jake saw a problem and now we are providing a socially responsible solution and of course having a bit of fun at the same time. We are fortunate to work with partners that share our desire to make a difference in this world, as well as our local Sonoma County community. This is just the beginning, who knows where this path will lead us next... " says Gina Lathrum, Director of Marketing

Revelshine is for the community who wants to unplug and explore while making a tasting room at the peak of a mountain, the end of a trail or soaking up the sun in the sand. Now, forge any new trail with Revelshine Wines. www.revelshinewines.com

About Revelshine

