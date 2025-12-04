Revelstoke Capital-Backed The Care Team Acquires Select Assets of Traditions Health

Expands Its Hospice and Palliative Care Services across the Midwest and MidAtlantic

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, The Care Team, has acquired select hospice and palliative care operations from Traditions Health, a Tennessee-based hospice, palliative, and home health provider with operations in 16 states.

The Care Team, a hospice provider, acquired Traditions Health operations in Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, and Virginia, complementing its existing locations in Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Traditions Health's providers bring expertise and a demonstrated track record in geographies that supplement The Care Team, allowing the company to create additional value for patients, communities, and each organization's team members.

"As the country's population ages, demand for high quality hospice and palliative care continues to increase, and we are thrilled to support The Care Team's efforts to grow thoughtfully through this strategic acquisition," said Anthony Hayes, Partner at Revelstoke. "We welcome Traditions Health's team members and will actively support the Company's ongoing efforts to ensure increased access to these vital services for patients, their families, and communities."

Dan Shoemaker, Chief Executive Officer of The Care Team, added, "We are excited to augment The Care Team with the complementary services and additional geographic reach of Traditions Health. This combination allows us to expand our hospice mission, reach, and team to continue making a meaningful difference in our communities."

Concurrently with this transaction, additional Traditions Health locations and services will be acquired by other regional hospice and home health services providers.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Revelstoke and The Care Team. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Dorilton Capital and Traditions Health.

About The Care Team

The Care Team ("TCT") is a hospice provider based in Farmington Hills, Michigan providing end-of-life care for older adults. With locations across Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, and Virginia, the company offers access to comprehensive hospice care providing pain and symptom management, assistance with daily tasks, emotional support and spiritual guidance. TCT provides care for the entire family, educating and supporting family members every step of the way to meet each individual under care where they are.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services, healthcare technology and health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado, and has approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 204 acquisitions, which include 31 platform companies and 173 add-on acquisitions.

