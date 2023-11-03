Revelstoke Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm with $5.6 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce that it has been named to Inc.'s fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs for the Firm's third consecutive year.

The final list recognizes 218 firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth.

"We are honored to be recognized for the third year in a row as one of the most founder-friendly investors by Inc. Magazine, and we thank the founders and entrepreneurs who have chosen us as their partner," said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke. "When we partner with a founder, we not only provide capital, but strive to foster a strong sense of collaboration and innovation to support their business long-term. This focus has resulted in Revelstoke completing 186 investments since 2013, most of which have been with founder-led businesses."

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado, and has approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 186 acquisitions, which include 26 platform companies and 160 add-on acquisitions.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity, venture capital and debt firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their investments and founder references. Revelstoke is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Revelstoke paid a fee to be considered for this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Revelstoke's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Revelstoke. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award. Inc. Magazine is not affiliated with Revelstoke. Revelstoke received this award in 2021, 2022, and 2023. More information about the Founder-Friendly Investors award is available at https://incprivateequity50.secure-platform.com/a.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Revelstoke Capital Partners