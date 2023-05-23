Revenge of Sultans (ROS) and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Partner to Revolutionize Mobile Gaming in MENA Region

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenge of Sultans (ROS), a leading strategy mobile game, has partnered with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to revolutionize mobile gaming in the MENA region. This collaboration combines the knowledge and experience of two industry giants who share a common goal of delivering excellence in mobile gaming.

To delve deeper into this exciting partnership, we had the pleasure of speaking with Min Qi, ONEMT Middle East GM at Revenge of Sultans, who shared insights into the joint efforts of ROS and Huawei to enhance the mobile gaming experience for players in the MENA region.

According to Min Qi, the motivation behind Revenge of Sultans' decision to partner with Huawei was to provide the best possible gaming experience to their players. By integrating Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and onboarding on HUAWEI AppGallery, Revenge of Sultans (ROS) can now bring their game to over 730 million Huawei device users, with the added advantage of reaching their target audience with precision through Petal Ads. Huawei's impressive ecosystem, featuring excellent displays, thrilling audio quality, and a user-friendly interface, is perfectly suited to Revenge of Sultans' gameplay. As a result, ROS revenue has achieved substantial revenue growth year on year, which has allowed us to expand our business and reach new heights.

ROS was initially drawn to the HMS Core solution for the gaming industry, due to its extensive technical support for app development and professional and quick operations assistance. What stood out to ROS in particular was the solution's vast incentives and resources: the solution's message push service (Push Kit) and audience analysis service (Analytics Kit) have proven to be effective in improving user retention for games, while the one-tap sign-in (Account Kit) and in-app order payment (In-App Purchases) have helped boost business monetization. Additionally, HMS Core utilizes advanced technologies such as machine learning (ML Kit) and AR to drive game innovation. ROS have integrated some of HMS Core's open capabilities to streamline app development and facilitate business growth, and has found it to be a great success so far.

He added that the collaboration has been a resounding success, with Revenge of Sultans praising Huawei's teams of experts and the robust and user-friendly HMS Core Open Capabilities. The integration of the game into HUAWEI AppGallery was completed quickly, and the results have been phenomenal, significantly enhancing the user experience. The primary goal of the partnership is to expand the business across the MENA region and provide a premium gaming experience to a broader audience.

"We are delighted to partner with Revenge of Sultans to enhance the mobile gaming experience for players in the MENA region," said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation. "Our technical support for app development and professional operations assistance have proven to be effective in improving user retention for games and boosting business monetization. We are thrilled to see Revenge of Sultans leverage our open capabilities to streamline app development and facilitate business growth, and we look forward to further innovation in the mobile gaming industry through this exciting partnership."

Revenge of Sultans is committed to delivering innovative and engaging mobile gaming experiences to their players, and this partnership with Huawei will undoubtedly help them achieve this goal. While details about future plans remain under wraps, it is expected to see further cutting-edge technologies incorporated to enhance the mobile gaming experience. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone in the mobile gaming industry, and both Revenge of Sultans and Huawei are poised to revolutionize the way we play mobile games.

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

