Revenium Closes $13.5 Million Seed Round Funding Led by Two Bear Capital with Participation from WestWave Capital

Funding to Fuel Product Development, Expand Market Reach, and Accelerate Revenium's Mission to Bring Full-Stack Economic Intelligence to the AI Ecosystem

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenium, a financial intelligence platform for managing and optimizing AI spend, today announced the closing of $13.5 million in Seed round funding led by Two Bear Capital with participation from WestWave Capital. By transforming AI from an opaque cost center into a scalable, governable engine for growth, Revenium provides valuable solutions that are essential across all businesses and industries. This investment will fuel the company's product development, expand its market reach, and accelerate Revenium's mission to bring full-stack economic intelligence to the AI ecosystem. Concurrently with the funding announcement, Revenium debuted a new website and digital resources designed to drive product discovery and customer adoption.

Revenium

As organizations scale AI across products and operations, visibility into cost, performance, and ROI has become critical. Revenium delivers a comprehensive platform that connects AI activity to business outcomes, providing economic visibility across models, agents, and workflows. The platform delivers real-time event-level telemetry, anomaly detection, and budget guardrails that help teams cut AI costs and prove ROI. Revenium's core offering focuses on converting usage events into auditable invoices or internal charge-backs, providing companies with a way to manage escalating AI costs. Furthermore, Revenium's approach emphasizes fast developer ergonomics and low-friction installations, allowing organizations to "start in minutes, not months."

"We see this moment as the convergence of two forces: the rise of agentic AI and the need for economic accountability. Revenium ensures companies can scale with visibility, control, and confidence," said John Rowell, co-Founder and CEO of Revenium. "We are grateful for the support of investors like Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital, who understand our mission, believe in the products we are delivering, and see the opportunity in front of us. This funding, coupled with the new digital presence we debuted, marks a new phase of development as Revenium establishes itself as the system of record for AI economics."

"Revenium enters the market amid rapid adoption of multi-agent and autonomous AI workflows, a shift that multiplies both capability and cost. As AI moves from experimental projects to business-critical systems, organizations need a system of record for AI economics to prevent runaway spend and convert AI investments into predictable growth," said Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner of Two Bear Capital. "Revenium is positioned to lead the market by providing the financial solutions this moment demands. Two Bear Capital is thrilled to be partnering with John Rowell and the entire team at Revenium to build this incredible company."

"As one of the first seed investors in Revenium, WestWave Capital is excited to support Revenium as they build the next wave of innovation in AI economics and usage-based billing space," said Gaurav Manglik, General Partner of WestWave Capital. "We were drawn to this team's deep product insight and strong execution, and we look forward to supporting their next phase of growth and product development."

With new funding and a strengthened digital presence, Revenium is expanding its go-to-market strategy to meet rising demand from enterprises and AI-native startups. The company is hiring across engineering, product management, and customer success to accelerate delivery and adoption of its platform. Revenium's product roadmap focuses on enabling real-time spend attribution, consolidation across model providers, and operational guardrails that scale with enterprise requirements.

About Revenium

Revenium is the world's first AI economics system of record, delivering real-time visibility into the cost, performance, and ROI of AI operations. By connecting every model, agent, and transaction to its true economic footprint, Revenium empowers organizations to optimize margins, manage risk, and scale AI responsibly. Built for the era of intelligent automation, Revenium provides the financial layer that ensures AI innovation drives measurable, sustainable business value. For more information, visit: www.revenium.ai.

About Two Bear Capital

Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm investing in brilliant entrepreneurs with breakthrough solutions to complex and critical problems. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build enduring, high-impact businesses that benefit society while delivering for investors. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive life sciences and technology innovations. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston, and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more information, visit:www.twobearcapital.com.

About WestWave Capital

WestWave Capital is an early-stage venture firm investing in deep-tech, AI-native, enterprise software companies. For more information, visit: www.westwavecapital.com.

Media Contact

Mckenzie Rowell

Communications Lead, Revenium

[email protected]

SOURCE Revenium