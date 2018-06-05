Revention Partners with First Data to Offer Integrated Payment Processing

Through this strategic partnership, Revention will integrate their POS platform with First Data's CardConnect offering. This solution will provide Revention users with access to Bolt P2PE, payment terminals featuring PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and tokenization for complete data breach protection. This integration will also support the evolving POS system by offering an omni-channel platform, complete with EMV, contactless and mobile payment support.

"The payment processing world continues to evolve and change rapidly. First Data shares the same commitment as Revention to stay in front of every new advancement and regulations. Our customers demand options. We are excited to offer our customers the First Data CardConnect solution," said Laura Gaudin, Director of Product Management for Revention.

"Revention has developed a flexible, advanced, point of sale system for the hospitality industry and now we have the opportunity to enhance the customer experience by infusing Bolt technology," said Rob Nathan, Executive Vice President of CardConnect. "We are excited to jointly offer a secure, omni-channel platform, all through a single source."

For additional information, go to www.revention.com

About Revention

Revention is the leading developer of complete, customizable restaurant and entertainment management solutions designed to streamline the way hospitality concepts do business. Revention's offerings include point of sale solutions, HungerRush™ integrated online ordering, and Revention Enterprise. Revention provides a complete solution that includes customized installation, training, technical support and much more.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company's 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.

