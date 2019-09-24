Revention Releases Restaurant Tablet POS Software to Improve Efficiencies and Provide Ultimate Mobility

Revention Tablet POS is designed to maximize revenue by processing orders quicker, busting long lines, and equipping restaurant servers to work more efficiently so they can spend more time providing a great customer experience. The Tablet POS seamlessly integrates with Revention POS systems to provide centralized and comprehensive data and visibility related to their other integrated services such as mobile & online ordering, loyalty program, reporting and management. In addition, it provides secure and flexible payment processing via chip cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, gift cards and much more.

"We are pleased to offer innovative tablet POS technology so our clients can experience less downtime, optimal mobility, and increased profitability," said Rahul Bakshi, Vice President of Product & Marketing at Revention. "We have always strived to deliver technology solutions that address the needs and concerns of our clients, and we are excited by the opportunity to answer the call for mobility regardless of internet connectivity."

For more information or a demonstration, click here.

About Revention

Revention is the industry-leading provider of restaurant ordering and management solutions. Our Point of Sale software streamlines restaurant and scales from a single location to hundreds. Purposely built by restaurant professionals for restaurant professionals, Revention provides delivery, mobile & online ordering, loyalty, management and payment processing services. Our 24/7/365 US-based world-class customer support enables you to control costs, increase revenue, and delight your customers. Learn more at www.revention.com.

