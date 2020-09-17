Revenue Collective Partners With SV Academy To Launch Diversity Hiring Pledge

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Collective, the leading membership organization focused on sales, marketing, and customer success leaders, is pleased to announce its partnership with SV Academy , the employer-driven online vocational school that provides access to high-growth careers, to launch a diversity hiring pledge focused on increasing the representation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in the workforce.

Pledge signatories are committing to increasing hiring of BIPOC professionals by 25% by July 1, 2021, and if they have no BIPOC professionals on their teams, signatories vow to hire at least one BIPOC professional by the same date. Revenue Collective and SV Academy privately launched the pledge to the Revenue Collective community and already have more than 50 signatories.

Today, they are bringing their pledge to the public and asking all hiring managers to take part as they work towards their goal of 1,000 commitments across the professional landscape.

"Words are powerful and important, but actions hold even more weight," said Sam Jacobs, Founder of Revenue Collective. "We recognize that this is one step among many but, for us and SV Academy, this step is important because it signifies real direct action and goes beyond social media posts and more performative measures of allyship. We aspire to be the type of ally that demonstrates our commitment through deeds and we believe that, over time, efforts like these can ensure that BIPOC professionals are appropriately represented at every level of the corporate hierarchy."

"Revenue Collective has proven itself to be at the forefront of executive level revenue thought leadership, support, and community, setting an example for exceptional leadership," said Rahim Fazal, Co-Founder and CEO of SV Academy. "We're proud to stand alongside the Revenue Collective members who have committed to making real changes in their hiring practices to open opportunities for people of color, and to provide those members the resources and direction they'll need to achieve these goals."

Importantly, signatories to the pledge will not be on their own. Revenue Collective and SV Academy have come together to provide a growing list of resources to help hiring managers drive hiring pipelines, develop interview practices devoid of unconscious bias, and ensure that professionals experience both equity and inclusion when they join new companies.

"We wanted to provide hiring managers with the support they need to fulfill their commitment," said Jacobs. "We also wanted to make it an individual choice. Hiring managers are only acting on their own agency and not committing their companies. Instead they are enlisting themselves and the Revenue Collective community."

To take the Revenue Collective and SV Academy Diversity Hiring Pledge, visit here . Once signed, Revenue Collective will deliver an initial set of resources dedicated to helping pledgees meet their commitment. Revenue Collective Members will share new resources within the Revenue Collective of Color Allies sub-community (RCOC Allies).

To learn more about SV Academy visit www.sv.academy/about-us

About Revenue Collective:

Revenue Collective is a private membership organization designed to support the professional development of revenue leaders at high growth companies, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and serve as a trusted private community where members can openly discuss business critical issues with the comfort of privacy and confidentiality. Its membership is invitation only, and consists of more than 3,000 members, of whom 2,000 are senior sales and marketing executives from more than 100 cities across the world.

About SV Academy:

Named this year's #2 Most Innovative Education Program by Fast Company, SV Academy is the non-coding way to make it in America. Through a rigorous online fellowship program, SV Academy offers hardworking individuals from under-resourced, underrepresented communities access to sales careers at more than 300+ partner SaaS companies across the US. The community provides skill-building, mentorship, job placement assistance, and post-hire support, such as alumni networking events and coaching, with 70% of its graduates promoted in the first year. SV Academy is backed by leading venture capitalists including Owl Ventures, Uprising, Bloomberg Beta, Kapor Capital, ReThink Education, and Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures.

