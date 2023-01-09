Revenue Cycle Management Company RSi Announces Acquisition of Invicta Health Solutions

Decisive move brings Invicta's Insurance Discovery, Claim Status, Eligibility Verification, Medicaid Enrollment, and Out-of-State Medicaid Billing solutions to the RSi portfolio

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSi, LLC, a leading national provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market, has announced its acquisition of Invicta Health Solutions, LLC (Invicta). Invicta, based in Houston, Texas, has earned a reputation for progressive tech integrations, unique partnerships with established entities, and a mastery of business intelligence to recast traditional revenue cycle management services such as Insurance Discovery, Claim Status, Eligibility Verification, Medicaid Enrollment and Out-of-State Medicaid Billing. Along the way, the company has developed clientele that expands beyond healthcare systems and hospitals to include other larger revenue cycle service providers.

RSi Chief Executive Officer Brent Rollins remarked on the news, "RSi's leadership team and Invicta's leadership team have been acquainted for many years. From both operational and administrative standpoints, there are few duplications between the companies. We want to see Invicta continue to grow as part of RSi, and this integration will functionally allow our united teams to deliver front-end to back-end solutions to our clientele."

RSi, headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, made M&A headlines in 2019 when WestView Capital Partners announced it was financing RSi's aggressive growth strategy. WestView is a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies with a longstanding dedication to the revenue cycle sector.

WestView Partner Matt Carroll said of the acquisition, "We had our eyes on Invicta for a while, had numerous revenue cycle executives in our network encouraging us to talk with them, and we were familiar with founding CEO Donny Zamora's track record. Any time a new company is working with premier hospital clients within a few short years, we know something special is happening. Further, the corporate cultures were a spot on match."

According to Invicta founder and chief executive officer Donny Zamora, "Invicta has been very successful since its 2020 launch, and the Company is well positioned in the marketplace. As such, fellow Invicta co-founders Chief Client Officer Jude Crowell, President Derek Shaw, and myself have fielded numerous inquiries over the past year from entities interested in acquiring our Company. We are in an unmatched time in healthcare, as all health systems are experiencing exorbitant expenses, mounting uncompensated care, fragmented business intelligence solutions, and deficient revenue growth. Our executive team has been judicious in searching for the best strategic business partner to help us maneuver and manage our growth. As part of RSi, we can focus on service line expansion, technology development, and operational improvement."

About RSi

RSi is a leading provider of revenue cycle services to the hospital and large physician practice market. The Company's outsourcing solutions offer an attractive value proposition for hospitals looking to outsource portions of their revenue cycle operations while maintaining best in class patient financial experience. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, from day one patient receivables to insurance follow up, that are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability. For more information, visit www.rsircm.com.

About Invicta

Invicta Health Solutions, a US-based LLC, partners with healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions for improved operational and financial performance--all while positively impacting patient satisfaction. Invicta's approach combines advanced technology, proven workflows, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers' expectations. For more information, visit www.invictahs.com.

About WestView Capital Partners

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and acquisition transactions in industries such as healthcare technology and outsourcing, software, IT services, business services, and growth industrial. WestView focuses on investing in companies with revenue of at least $10 million and operating profits between $3 and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.

