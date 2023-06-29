Revenue Cycle Management Market to be Worth $658.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global revenue cycle management market size is expected to reach USD 658.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030. Growing digitalization of healthcare is driving organizations to adopt healthcare IT solutions such as revenue cycle management (RCM) systems. Unorganized data siloes generated from multiple healthcare functionalities and the increasing need to streamline workflows to enhance productivity and efficiency are driving the adoption of RCM systems and propelling market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2022, the services segment accounted for major portion of the market owing to growing number of providers outsourcing RCM services.

The integrated segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing demand for a coordinated format to manage various financial activities through a single platform.

Based on delivery mode, the web-based segment held the maximum market share in 2022 owing to numerous benefits offered by web-based solutions over on-premises deployed systems.

The physician back-office segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing number of physician offices in developed countries such as the U.S.

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of well-established, large healthcare facilities and an increasing number of physician offices.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Growth & Trends

The existing healthcare systems are transitioning and readily adopting electronic processes for claims management, coding, and reimbursements. The growing digital literacy across the globe and increasing healthcare IT spending coupled with technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to boost the market growth. Rising demand for workflow optimization and favorable regulatory support from government bodies is shaping development and growth. Transforming healthcare systems and constant technological advancements are driving key players to focus on their innovative product development strategies to enhance the patient-provider relationship in healthcare facilities.

Market players are focusing on partnerships and technological collaborations with other players to expand their business footprint and grow their clientele. For instance, in January 2020, Professional Recovery Consultants (PRC) and Continuum Health Technologies entered into a partnership to improve healthcare claims denial management. This partnership includes the combination of PRC's advanced claims services with Continuum Health Technologies' proprietary software-Patient Estimator and Denial Challenger-which automate follow-ups on active receivables, reduce claim denials, and offer pricing transparency during the claim's lifecycle. The partnership is expected to offer healthcare providers a cost-effective and automatic way of managing the collection process, along with providing pricing transparency to patients and the industry as a whole.

Similarly, key players are launching innovative product solutions to expand their product portfolio and cater to the growing global demand. For instance, in February 2020, Waystar Health inaugurated Hubble, which is an AI/RPA platform used for automating revenue cycle processes. The Hubble platform increases revenue capture with the help of advanced machine learning and predictive analytics algorithms, which automatically recognize DRG anomalies, missing charges, and coding variances, based on a company's past charging practice, generating millions of net revenues for its clients every year.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 307.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 658.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Revenue Cycle Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global revenue cycle management market on the basis of product, type, delivery mode, end use, specialty, sourcing, function, and region:

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Software

Services

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Integrated

Standalone

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Revenue Cycle Management Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Physician Back Offices

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Oncology

Cardiology

Anesthesia

Radiology

Pathology

Pain Management

Emergency Service

Others

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Sourcing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

In-house

External RCM Apps/ Software

Outsourced RCM Services

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Product Development

Member Engagement

Network Management

Care Management

Claims Management

Risk & Compliances

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Revenue Cycle Management Market

The SSI Group, Inc.

Veradigm LLC (AllScripts Healthcare, LLC)

Experian Health

R1 RCM Inc

McKesson Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

CareCloud Corporation

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

