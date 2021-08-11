Revenue generated from Australian Logistics Industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings

E-Commerce penetration in Australia increased to 10% by December 2020 , although the global average is around 14.1% showcasing a huge potential growth for the Australian Economy, in terms of E-Commerce penetration and in turn Logistics Industry.

Overall National Population of Australia has been growing consistently by 1.3% Y-o-Y. This has led to rise in consumption of Food and Beverages and higher demand for supermarket retailing leading to increase the demand for cold chain solutions in the country.

Rising Investment in technology: Major Logistics Players of Australia are increasingly focussing on improving IT and investing in technology in order to retain their customers in the highly competitive market of the country. Australia's freight networks are already responding to the advent of big data, open data and digital technologies. Micro freight has become an increasingly important part of the country's freight and supply chain networks. Technologies such as 3D Printing, Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Drones and more adoption levels are expected to increase in the future in the country.

Improving Infrastructure: Australian Government is investing heavily for improving infrastructure in the country and this trend is expected to be the highest during 2020-2023, with lot of transport infrastructure and increase in government expenditure expected to take place. ~ A$ 15 Bn worth projects are expected to be undertaken during the period.

Rising Demand for Omni-Channel Grocery: Growing middle class population is generating robust demand for high quality groceries sourced from home and abroad. The growing consumption is being facilitated by the expansion of Omni channel distribution leading to increasing demand for cold chain solutions in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australian Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and rising demand for Cold Storage Facilities", the Australian Logistic Market has been evolving in the country due to factors such as increasing E-commerce penetration due to changing consumer patterns and increasing consumer expenditure; improving transportation and warehousing infrastructure due to multiple government projects; rising investment in technologies such as IoT, Big Data Open Data, AI, Automation and more; growing international trade with other major economies such as China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India and more. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Mode of Service- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenues)

Road Freight



Sea Freight



Rail Freight



Air Freight

By Type of Load- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenue and Volume)

LTL



FTL

By Business Model-Warehousing Market (Revenues)

Industrial Retail



Cold Storage



IFS/ICD



Agriculture

By End User-Warehousing Market (Revenues)

Food and Beverages



Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices



Textile and Footwear



Electronics



Chemicals



Others

By Regions-Warehousing Market (Space)

New South Wales



Sydney



Brisbane



Perth

By Service- Cold Chain Market (Revenues)

Cold Transportation



Cold Storage

By Temperature-Cold Chain Market (Revenues and Number of Pallets)

Freezers and Chillers



Ambient

By End User-Cold Chain Market (Revenues)

Food and Beverages



Meat and Seafood



Dairy Products



Pharmaceuticals



Bakery and Confectionery



Others

Companies Covered:-

(Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Companies)

Linfox

DB Schenker

SCT Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DHL Freight Forwarding

Panalpina

Bollore

Yusen Logistics

Aurizon Logistics

Toll Holdings

QLS Group

MJ Logistics

Qube Logistics

K & S Corporation

CTI Logistics

Freight Management Holdings (EFM)

Lindsay Australia

Wiseway Group

Mainfreight Limited

Kings Transport

Glen Cameron Group

Centurion

(Cold Storage Companies)

Cannon Logistics

Lineage Logistics

Karras Cold Logistics

Americold

Scott's RL

OFE Refrigerated Transport

Minus1 Refrigerated Transport

Victoria Cold Storage

ACIT Group

Berle Transport

Laverton Cold Storage

Freezex Refrigerated Transport

QMC Logistics

Acacia Transport

ColdRex Transport

(Co-Packing Companies)

Ferndale

Total Package

Multipack LJM

Pack Centre

Finishing Services

Tripak

Trublu Beverages

Austchilli Group

Fantastick

Assemco

Packlogica

Arrowpack

Key Target Audience:-

E-commerce Companies

Third Party Logistic Providers

Potential Market Entrants

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Storage Companies

Industry Associations

Consulting Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2015-2020

: 2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020-202

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Comprehensive analysis of Australia Logistics Market and its segments.

Listed major players and their positioning in the market.

Identified major industry developments in last few years and assessed the future growth of the industry.

Australia Logistics Market Revenue

Australia Number of Logistic Companies

Australia Logistic Market Size

Australia Transportation Market Size

Australia Warehousing Market Size

Australia Cold Storage Market Size

Australia Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Warehousing Hubs Australia

Gross Domestic Product Australia

Australia Third Party Logistics

Australia Road Freight Network

Australia Sea Freight Network

Australia Air Freight Network

Australia Road Freight Supply Chain

Australia Warehousing Market Growth

Australia Transportation Industry Growth Drivers

Australia Logistics Market COVID-19 Impact

Australia Warehousing Market Future Technologies

Australia Cold Chain Industry

Australia Co-packing Industry Market Size

Australia major Road Freight Companies

major Road Freight Companies Australia Courier, Express and Parcel Service

Major Players Australia Logistics Market

Australia Logistics Market Competition Share

Australia Railway Network

Australia major Logistics Hubs

major Logistics Hubs Australia Drone Technology

Major Pharmacy Chains Australia

Warehousing Automation Australia

Australia Transport Industry Cost Structure

Road Freight International Companies Australia

Road Freight Domestic Companies Australia

Australia Transportation Industry Future Technologies

Australia Grade A and Grade B Warehousing Space

Australia Logistics Future Revenue

Australia Transportation Industry Future Revenue

Australia Warehousing Market COVID Impact

Australia Warehousing Industry Future Revenue

Australia Transportation Market COVID Impact

Australia Cold Chain Industry COVID Impact

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025

