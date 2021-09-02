Revenue Grid Raises $20 Million Series A Round to Revolutionize Revenue Intelligence

Revenue Grid closed $20M to transform the B2B sales process via AI-based revenue insights and Guided Selling strategies Tweet this

"It is our mission to give companies an unbeatable competitive advantage by completely digitizing their sales processes, and right now we are in the perfect position to expand globally and help companies transform their sales process," said Revenue Grid CEO Vlad Voskresensky. "We are bringing smarter AI to sales, but it goes beyond just that. It is quite literally shifting the sales tech stack from the 'view mode' to the 'do mode'."

Revenue Grid has helped over 1,200 customers including Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half improve their sales process and increase revenue. Revenue Grid's platform has proven to generate 21% faster revenue per account for its clients, while generating an average return on investment of 250%. More than 800,000 sales professionals use Revenue Grid's technologies to work more effectively every day.

Bob Stutz brings to Revenue Grid's board of directors an impressive track record of turning software products into global market leaders. Today he is the President of Customer Experience at SAP where he is responsible for driving SAP's footprint in the CX space. Stutz previously served as CEO of Marketing Cloud, Chief Analytics Officer at Salesforce, and Corporate Vice President for Microsoft's Dynamics CRM. Stutz will bring his unique experience and skillset to Revenue Grid's board, helping shape the product roadmap, drive growth, and expand market presence.

"Revenue Grid is a very interesting company as they look at optimizing sales processes in a very innovative way, and I am very excited to join their board to support them in growing their business on a global scale," commented Bob Stutz.

Revenue Grid was named a leader in Revenue Operations by the software review site G2 and a "Cool Vendor" by market research firm Gartner. The company has key OEM partnerships with major CRM vendors including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Today, the company's feature set includes CRM data auto-capturing, Pipeline Visibility for in-depth pipeline inspection and healthcheck, Deal Guidance and Revenue Signals to improve sales process execution and increase win rates.

"Revenue Grid is ahead of the market in intelligent, guided selling and sales automation," said Steve Wadsworth, Partner at W3 Capital. "What has impressed us the most about Revenue Grid is their level of technology and product advancement and their innate understanding of the Sales and Revenue functions within organizations. Revenue Grid has already developed the solutions that the market is just now starting to look for."

For more information on Revenue Grid and to receive a product tour or custom demo, please contact [email protected].

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is the first-to-market Revenue Operations platform that covers the full revenue cycle with the most comprehensive set of algorithmic Guided Selling capabilities. Revenue Grid uses complete customer journey data and sales teams' unique processes and playbooks to create a dynamic guide fitting revenue org of any complexity. With over 15 years serving as the best sales activity data-capture solution on the market, Revenue Grid has unparalleled expertise in data integration, advanced analytics, and sales automation. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, to learn more, visit revenuegrid.com .

Media Contacts:

Maria Gordienko

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Revenue Grid

Related Links

https://revenuegrid.com/

