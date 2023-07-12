Revenue Grid reaffirms SOC 2 Type 2 certification, reinforcing commitment to information security and compliance

ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the leading revenue intelligence platform, is proud to announce that it has successfully reaffirmed its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 certification. This achievement highlights Revenue Grid's continued adherence to the rigorous information security standards outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA).

The audit, performed by renowned Certified Public Accounting firm Clark Nubel between April and June 2023, revalidated Revenue Grid's stringent information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations. This recertification underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security and compliance standards.

SOC 2 is a globally recognized auditing standard designed to ensure the privacy, security, and processing integrity of customer information. Revenue Grid's successful annual reaffirmation of its SOC 2 Type 2 status demonstrates its ability to implement critical security policies and maintain compliance over an extended period.

"We place the utmost importance on building trust with our customers," said Vlad Voskresensky, CEO of Revenue Grid. "SOC 2 compliance affirms our dedication to security and accountability. Our customers can have great confidence in the careful storage and protection of their data."

Revenue Grid's SOC 2 recertification follows its recent recognition as one of the 50 Best Sales Products in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards. This accolade highlights Revenue Grid's innovative capabilities and commitment to customer satisfaction.

By having both the SOC 2 Type 2 certification and the G2 award, Revenue Grid demonstrates its relentless dedication to providing a secure, high-quality platform that empowers sales teams to exceed targets and drive sustainable revenue growth.

About SOC 2 Type 2

This standard was created by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) in 2010. It provides auditors with a framework to evaluate how well an organization's security protocols function – for SOC 2 Type 1, it looks at a single point in time, whereas SOC 2 Type 2 examines the effectiveness over a 3-12 month period. An organization that desires to receive an unqualified report must follow specific procedures for handling customer data, including data stored in the cloud. The purpose of a SOC 2 audit is to provide evidence of trustworthiness for service providers, their customers, and end-users.

Learn more at https://www.aicpa.org/topic/audit-assurance/audit-and-assurance-greater-than-soc-2

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid, thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

