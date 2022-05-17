Revenue Grid Recognized in Sales Engagement Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, has been named in the mid-size player market presence segment in the Sales Engagement Solutions market in Forrester's report titled "Now Tech: Sales Engagement Solutions, Q2 2022."

According to The Bridge Group's 2021 Sales Development Study, 76% of high-growth companies have a sales engagement solution, compared to only 43% for laggards. Forrester defines sales engagement solutions as "Solutions that help sales, marketing, and post-sales personnel understand and manage their omnichannel touchpoints across the buying cycle. By automating and orchestrating manual repetitive tasks, sales engagement solutions deliver insights and tools that improve efficiency and effectiveness. Embedded AI can help users understand preferred engagement channels, identify missing contacts, and surface important account, contact, and opportunity insights".

The Forrester report, which analyzed 29 sales engagement solutions providers, recognized Revenue Grid in the mid-sized player market presence segment based on the company's annual category revenue (which falls between the range of $20M to $50M). Most importantly, we believe this recognition is due to Revenue Grid's "Revenue Intelligence" capabilities, which enable sales teams to engage better and sell more efficiently.

The Forrester report reviewed sales engagement solutions vendors based on two major factors: market presence and functionality. The report identified vendors at various levels of market presence by grouping them into three main categories based on their annual revenue category. These categories are labeled as:

Large established players (more than $50 million in sales engagement revenue)

in sales engagement revenue) Midsize players ( $20 million to $50 million in revenue), and

to in revenue), and Smaller players (less than $20 million in revenue)

"This feels like a well-deserved pat on the back and a big win for us at Revenue Grid," said Vlad Voskresensky, co-founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "Being recognized in the sales engagement solutions market means a lot to us and we think it proves our dedication to helping sales teams sell more efficiently and drive revenue, which has always been our mantra."

Revenue Grid provides native Salesforce Sales Sequences that enhance engagement by linking with leads via different channels, personalizing content with Salesforce data, adding BookMe links, and offering other advanced features. These multichannel automated Sales Sequences deliver a personal touch that makes prospect engagement more efficient. Additionally, Revenue Grid provides AI-driven analytics so that sellers can make more informed decisions and scale engagement success.

Our customers' reviews also affirm our dedication to improving sales engagement and seller efficiency as Riley, S. writes:

"Revenue Grid is the best Salesforce-native solution for follow-ups. It allows for a personable approach while automating monotonous tasks that I honestly hate to do. I can't even imagine living without the sequences capabilities because it has tremendously changed my workflow and helped me improve my outbound performance."

Revenue Grid was also recently named a contender in the RO&I market in the report titled, "The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1, 2022." We believe Revenue Grid was recognized as one of the top vendors in the RO&I market thanks to its ease of implementation, quick ROI, and other perks that customers.

