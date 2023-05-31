Revenue Grid Unveils Summer '23 Product Release

31 May, 2023

Leading revenue intelligence platform updates forecasting, scheduling and integration capabilities

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, today presents its summer '23 product release, showcasing the latest advancements in the platform.

This update includes five core enhancements designed to supercharge revenue growth and optimize the user experience from start to finish. These new features include:

  • A new level of forecasting flexibility: Sales managers can now submit team forecasts, empowering sales and RevOps to detect revenue leaks by comparing Salesforce and Revenue Grid forecasts.
  • Improved forecasting insights: Track your deal progression by stage, uncover leaked opportunities in the selected period and gain insights into the movement of deals using the forecast evolution report.
  • Streamlined Signals management: Customize Revenue Signals effortlessly with Signals Builder by creating custom alert types and assigning recipients to align with your sales workflow.
  • Aircall and RingCentral integrations: Make and receive calls seamlessly within Revenue Grid using Aircall & RingCentral. Streamline communication by eliminating the need to switch between phone and CRM platforms.
  • Meeting scheduling process optimization: Optimize time management by limiting daily 'Book Me' meetings. Enjoy a unified view of availability across multiple calendars, streamlining scheduling and preventing overlaps.

"At Revenue Grid, customer feedback is integral to the success of our platform," said Vlad Voskresensky, co-founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "As a reflection of this valuable input, our summer '23 release includes enhancements that provide deeper insights into each stage of the sales journey and integrations that streamline the process, among other exciting improvements. We're looking forward to getting these updates into our customers' hands to help sales teams unlock their full potential and continue preventing revenue leakage."

The summer '23 product release is now available to all Revenue Grid customers. To learn more, visit https://revenuegrid.com/news/

About Revenue Grid
Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

