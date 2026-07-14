Revenue Growth Agent Expands AI Sales Execution Platform From Discovery Through Proposal Development

Major Summer 2026 release adds transcript-based discovery intelligence, persistent context across multiple buyer meetings, native HubSpot workflows, and company-trained proposal and SOW generation

CAPE CORAL, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Growth Agent, an AI-native sales execution platform for B2B teams, today announced its Summer 2026 release, introducing a major set of updates designed to help sales teams carry buyer context from meeting preparation and discovery through qualification, follow-up and proposal development.

The release adds transcript-based discovery analysis and deal-specific sales coaching, multi-meeting deal intelligence, native HubSpot workflows, faster company-specific AI training, and expanded proposal and Statement of Work generation. Revenue Growth Agent is also introducing additional administrative and security controls, as well as a 14-day free trial for new subscribers.

"Most sales organizations don't have as much of a sales lead problem as they think. They have a sales execution problem," said Matt Oess, founder and CEO of Revenue Growth Agent. "Opportunities get won or lost in what happens just before and just after the meeting. Did the team understand the buyer? Did they uncover what actually matters? Did they keep that context, or did it evaporate by the third call? Did they follow up with relevance and speed? This release is designed to make that level of execution more repeatable across the sales team."

Revenue Growth Agent addresses a persistent challenge for B2B sales organizations: critical deal context is often fragmented across calls, notes, CRM records, and individual representatives. At the same time, execution quality can vary significantly from seller to seller, making top-performer knowledge difficult to scale.

The Summer 2026 release expands the platform in three key areas:

Persistent Discovery and Deal Intelligence

Transcript-based discovery intelligence: Revenue Growth Agent's Discovery Conversion Agent analyzes sales-call AI notetaker transcripts for MEDDIC qualification signals, emotional themes, buyer commitments, deal-stage recommendations, risks, missing information, and next steps.

Revenue Growth Agent's Discovery Conversion Agent analyzes sales-call AI notetaker transcripts for MEDDIC qualification signals, emotional themes, buyer commitments, deal-stage recommendations, risks, missing information, and next steps. Goal-driven meetings: Representatives can define a desired buyer commitment before a call and evaluate progress toward that objective afterward.

Representatives can define a desired buyer commitment before a call and evaluate progress toward that objective afterward. Multi-meeting deal intelligence: Qualification signals, commitments, themes, and risks carry forward across conversations, helping teams preserve context throughout longer sales cycles.

Qualification signals, commitments, themes, and risks carry forward across conversations, helping teams preserve context throughout longer sales cycles. Company-specific solution positioning: The platform connects buyer pain points and priorities with relevant company-approved solutions, messaging, case studies, and proof points.

Company-Trained Proposal and SOW Generation

Easier company-specific AI training: It's now even easier for organizations to comprehensively train Revenue Growth Agent on approved value propositions, case studies, proposals, SOWs, presentations, project plans, websites, testimonials, and other sales content through in-platform processing.

It's now even easier for organizations to comprehensively train Revenue Growth Agent on approved value propositions, case studies, proposals, SOWs, presentations, project plans, websites, testimonials, and other sales content through in-platform processing. Broader content support: The platform supports PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, web pages, YouTube videos, and files up to 50 MB, including specialized extraction of project structures, staffing models, implementation approaches, and risk considerations.

The platform supports PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, web pages, YouTube videos, and files up to 50 MB, including specialized extraction of project structures, staffing models, implementation approaches, and risk considerations. Enhanced proposal generation: The Solution Proposal Agent combines discovery insights with company-approved content to create buyer-specific proposals incorporating relevant solutions, proof points, pricing context, and recommended next steps.

The Solution Proposal Agent combines discovery insights with company-approved content to create buyer-specific proposals incorporating relevant solutions, proof points, pricing context, and recommended next steps. Customized SOW and agreement creation: Revenue Growth Agent generates tailored Statements of Work and agreements using discovery insights, pricing information, approved templates, and company-specific delivery knowledge.

More Connected CRM Workflows and Greater Platform Control

Native HubSpot integration: Meeting Prepper is available as an app card on HubSpot contact and lead records, combining CRM context with enriched public information to generate prospect-specific meeting preparation.

Meeting Prepper is available as an app card on HubSpot contact and lead records, combining CRM context with enriched public information to generate prospect-specific meeting preparation. Faster meeting preparation: HubSpot users can generate preparation briefs, review them inside the CRM, share them by link, download them as Word documents, and save them to contact records.

HubSpot users can generate preparation briefs, review them inside the CRM, share them by link, download them as Word documents, and save them to contact records. Expanded multi-client management: Agencies, outsourced sales organizations, consultants, and fractional revenue leaders can maintain separate company-specific knowledge environments across multiple client engagements.

Agencies, outsourced sales organizations, consultants, and fractional revenue leaders can maintain separate company-specific knowledge environments across multiple client engagements. Greater administrative control: A new Administrator Storage Manager allows authorized administrators to browse, preview, and delete uploaded sources and associated AI training data.

A new Administrator Storage Manager allows authorized administrators to browse, preview, and delete uploaded sources and associated AI training data. Expanded security controls: The release strengthens tenant isolation, resource-ownership validation, organization-specific caching, credential protection, automated security enforcement, and production monitoring. Revenue Growth Agent has also published a Trust and Security Center.

"Sales teams generate enormous amounts of buyer context, but much of it is lost between meetings or never translated into a stronger commercial response," Oess said. "Revenue Growth Agent's goal is to help teams preserve that intelligence and use it to improve the next conversation, the next commitment and the proposal the buyer ultimately receives."

Revenue Growth Agent is also launching a 14-day free trial for new subscribers. Teams can evaluate the platform against live opportunities and use it for meeting preparation, discovery analysis, deal-risk identification, next-step planning, and proposal development.

Revenue Growth Agent serves B2B organizations where discovery quality, knowledge transfer, and follow-up speed materially affect pipeline execution. It's used by SaaS and high-tech companies, professional services firms, outsourced sales organizations, private equity and venture capital operating teams, independent sales consultants, and fractional revenue leaders.

To start a 14-day trial of Revenue Growth Agent, visit https://www.revenuegrowthagent.com/trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do B2B sales teams lose important information between buyer meetings?

Important context from sales calls is often fragmented across call transcripts, notes, CRM records, and individual representatives. Teams may capture pieces of a conversation without preserving buyer priorities, commitments, risks, objections, qualification signals, and next steps in one continuous record. Revenue Growth Agent's approach uses persistent deal intelligence to help representatives maintain continuity and respond more precisely throughout longer sales cycles.

Why is sales qualification so inconsistent across different reps?

Sales qualification varies with each representative's experience, discovery skills, and adherence to a shared methodology. Revenue Growth Agent analyzes client meetings immediately, surfacing buyer needs, decision criteria, commitments, risks, missing information, and next steps while the conversation is still fresh. Its consistent framework enables faster coaching, stronger follow-up, and more reliable pipeline decisions.

How can sales teams make proposals more relevant to what a buyer actually needs?

Revenue Growth Agent uses call transcripts to capture buyer pain points, priorities, commitments, requirements, risks, and desired outcomes, then connects those insights with approved company content. Instead of relying on proposals and Statements of Work that are roughly 80% template language, it combines discovery intelligence with relevant case studies, solution messaging, pricing context, and proof points to create responses tailored almost entirely to the buyer's specific needs.

How can sales reps spend less time preparing for meetings without going in unprepared?

For the initial Meeting, Revenue Growth Agent's Meeting Prepper Agent gets a seller completely prepared to be relevant to the prospect in 2 minutes. For subsequent prospect meetings, the Revenue Growth Agent Discovery Agent combines CRM context, prior meeting intelligence, account information, deal coaching insights, and relevant public data into a structured meeting brief. Representatives can quickly review buyer conversation history, likely priorities, previous commitments, open questions, and deal risks before a call. By automating that preparation, the platform is designed to reduce manual research while preserving the context needed for more informed and relevant conversations, improving close rates and accelerating opportunities.

About Revenue Growth Agent

Revenue Growth Agent is an AI-native sales execution platform that helps B2B sales teams convert more first meetings into qualified opportunities, a stronger pipeline, and tailored proposals. Trained on each company's sales process, messaging, proof points, and customer outcomes, the platform gives reps practical guidance before, during, and after discovery calls. Revenue Growth Agent helps sellers prepare faster, run sharper discovery, identify deal risks, and turn call insights into stronger next steps and proposal content. By embedding enterprise-grade sales methodology into daily execution, Revenue Growth Agent helps every sales rep perform with more confidence, consistency, and relevance, improving lead conversion, pipeline quality, and qualified opportunity momentum. Founded in 2024 by a veteran sales operator, Revenue Growth Agent is built on more than 20 years of experience developing B2B sales teams inside Fortune 100 and growth-stage companies. It serves SaaS and high-tech companies, professional services firms, outsourced sales organizations, private equity and venture capital firms, and fractional revenue teams. For more information, visit https://www.revenuegrowthagent.com/.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Revenue Growth Agent)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Revenue Growth Agent