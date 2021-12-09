Revenue Intelligence Pioneers Recognized at 2021 Golden Gong Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, today announced the winners of its second annual Golden Gong Awards .

The Golden Gong Awards recognize outstanding achievements by revenue intelligence innovators. Winners were selected based on their ability to solve a critical business challenge and quantify the impact using Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform. The five categories named The Captain, The Deal Maker, The Strategist, The Innovator, and The Visionary are representative of Gong's pillars of value and the winners were chosen by a panel of Gong executives and previous awardees including judges from Momentive and SimilarWeb.

Golden Gong Award recipients include:

The Captain Award: Zendesk - customer service and sales CRM

- customer service and sales CRM The Captain Award, which recognizes the best team-wide impact story, goes to Zendesk's commercial and enterprise sales organizations. Gong enabled these Zendesk teams to better adhere to their strategic sales methodology and improve metrics such as customer interactivity and qualification rate. Gong is now an integral part of Zendesk's sales process across all product offerings including Sell and Support.

The Deal Maker Award: Datto - provider of cloud-based software and security solutions

- provider of cloud-based software and security solutions The Deal Maker Award, which celebrates the best deal execution story, goes to Datto. In the short time Datto has implemented Gong in North America , deal sizes have increased considerably as Gong has helped them closely analyze individual deals.

, deal sizes have increased considerably as Gong has helped them closely analyze individual deals. The Strategist Award: Grammarly - online writing assistant

- online writing assistant The Strategist Award, which recognizes the best use of Gong in a strategic use case, goes to Grammarly, for improved alignment around the voice of their customers. As a result, Gong helped Grammarly to achieve triple-digit growth in ASP, win rates for large deals, and sales sourced pipeline. Additionally, Grammarly is able to share the voice of the customer at scale with their sales engineering and product teams.

The Innovator Award: TEKsystems - a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions

- a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions TEKsystems is using Gong to deliver more value faster for their customers. Since implementing Gong, TEKsystems reduced the time between capturing customer requirements and mobilizing the team on delivery from two weeks to two days.

The Visionary Award: Bottomline Technologies - provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure

- provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure The Visionary Award, which recognizes a customer that upgraded to Gong from another solution, goes to Bottomline Technologies, who was previously using another provider for basic call recording. The implementation of Gong was part of a greater digital transformation project for a particular line of business.

"First of all, a heartfelt congratulations to all of the Golden Gong winners. We are so proud of your accomplishments and feel honored to have contributed in a small way," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "As a company committed to helping revenue teams reach their fullest potential, we celebrate their wins as if they were ours and take pride in their ability to transform their teams with AI-driven insights."

The company awards are an annual tradition, as a means of celebrating the innovative clients who demonstrate the impact of Gong's platform.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. Gong empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

SOURCE Gong