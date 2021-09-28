Revenue Operations and Intelligence Leader People.ai Releases PeopleGlass+ for the Enterprise, Freeing Reps To Sell More

Sep 28, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaSTR Annual – People.ai, the premiere revenue operations and intelligence (RO&I) platform, today announced PeopleGlass+, a powerful new edition of PeopleGlass. PeopleGlass+ builds on the core functionality of the popular free version of PeopleGlass — a simple, intuitive and flexible spreadsheet-like app designed to help individuals and small teams quickly and easily update CRM data — with critical customization and data management features that support large enterprise requirements. PeopleGlass+ is available immediately to all People.ai customers.
CRM software is an indispensable part of every modern enterprise technology stack. The worldwide CRM software market "grew by 12.6% in current USD terms, to $69 billion worldwide in 2020," according to Gartner®1. Yet sales reps despise the need to manually update as many as 300 CRM records every week2. But when reps neglect CRM, choosing instead to maintain shadow spreadsheets to manage their territories, operations teams are hobbled by inaccurate and incomplete CRM data.
Earlier this year, People.ai introduced PeopleGlass, a free product that squarely addresses this issue. Reps access the product via web or Chrome extension and can be up-and-running in seconds. Today the company is launching PeopleGlass+, a paid version of the product designed to support large enterprise requirements. New functionality includes:
- Unlimited custom objects that streamline company-specific data entry.
- A curated set of pre-built onboarding templates that administrators can provision at scale and tailor based on roles, geographies and other defined areas for easier enterprise deployments.
- Audit logging that keeps track of record changes to help organizations meet the auditing, compliance, security and governance policies of most regulated enterprises.
"PeopleGlass+ is one of the first tools to simultaneously satisfy sales reps and revenue operations teams. Reps get the flexibility and speed to manage their business via the spreadsheet interface they love, while sales operations teams get great data and widespread adoption of CRM, dramatically improving forecast accuracy and not compromising on sales productivity," said People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "Going forward, PeopleGlass+ will be an increasingly critical tool in the revenue ops tool chest of large enterprises, freeing up precious time for selling while promoting widespread collaboration and increasing data accuracy for better insights and more efficient operations."
About People.ai
People.ai delivers the industry's leading revenue operations and intelligence (RO&I) platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing return on investment. Companies such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Ivanti, Okta and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.
