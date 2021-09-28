Revenue Operations and Intelligence Leader People.ai Releases PeopleGlass+ for the Enterprise, Freeing Reps To Sell More

People.ai announces PeopleGlass+, a streamlined CRM interface that slashes data entry time, freeing reps to sell more. Tweet this

Earlier this year, People.ai introduced PeopleGlass , a free product that squarely addresses this issue. Reps access the product via web or Chrome extension and can be up-and-running in seconds. Today the company is launching PeopleGlass+, a paid version of the product designed to support large enterprise requirements. New functionality includes:

Unlimited custom objects that streamline company-specific data entry.

A curated set of pre-built onboarding templates that administrators can provision at scale and tailor based on roles, geographies and other defined areas for easier enterprise deployments.

Audit logging that keeps track of record changes to help organizations meet the auditing, compliance, security and governance policies of most regulated enterprises.

"PeopleGlass+ is one of the first tools to simultaneously satisfy sales reps and revenue operations teams. Reps get the flexibility and speed to manage their business via the spreadsheet interface they love, while sales operations teams get great data and widespread adoption of CRM, dramatically improving forecast accuracy and not compromising on sales productivity," said People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "Going forward, PeopleGlass+ will be an increasingly critical tool in the revenue ops tool chest of large enterprises, freeing up precious time for selling while promoting widespread collaboration and increasing data accuracy for better insights and more efficient operations."

To learn more about PeopleGlass+, visit here or drop in to the People.ai booth, #412, at SaaStr Annual 2021 . Users of the free version of PeopleGlass have more than doubled in the last 90 days alone—to join the growing community of users, please visit here .

About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading revenue operations and intelligence (RO&I) platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing return on investment. Companies such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Ivanti, Okta and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.

