Revenue Operations Leader Showcases Future of Forecasting

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , provider of the only revenue operations platform that combines revenue intelligence with forecasting and execution insights, today unveiled new adaptive forecasting capabilities that for the first time allow companies to accurately and efficiently predict revenue results across every revenue type, geography, vertical, product line, or go-to-market channel.

"Forecasting is the heartbeat of the revenue process, and it's been broken for a long time," said Andy Byrne, CEO at Clari. "We're fixing this by combining execution insights, time series data, forecasting workflows and AI-assisted projections to bring rigor and predictability to every revenue team on the planet."

Clari's enterprise-class Revenue Operations platform is fully integrated, adaptable, and secure, providing the flexibility needed to fit any forecasting model. Built on the industry's only time-series database that is purpose-built for revenue operations, Clari automatically snapshots, stores, corrects, and analyzes CRM and business activity data. The resulting 360 degree view of each customer's business execution can then be segmented in any way, providing an adaptable forecasting solution for opportunities and accounts, current quarter and future quarters, new business and renewals, and subscription and usage-based pricing, informed by both execution history, real-time visibility, and machine learning insights.

"Forecasting is so much more than just calling the number for the current quarter." said Jon Jung, Vice President Sales Operations and Strategy at Zscaler. "Clari gives us visibility and rigor across our net new, cross-sell, upsell, and renewal business, making our entire revenue process seamless and predictable."

Clari's adaptive forecasting capabilities include:

Full funnel forecasting integrates all revenue data across your CRM and business systems so you can predict revenue outcomes across the entire revenue process including pipeline generation, net new business, renewal, churn, cross-sell and expansions.

integrates all revenue data across your CRM and business systems so you can predict revenue outcomes across the entire revenue process including pipeline generation, net new business, renewal, churn, cross-sell and expansions. Segment forecasting enables slicing and dicing the forecast by any attribute, including geo, vertical market, product line, and time period based on adaptive and configurable data and insights from Clari's Time Series Data Hub. Teams can easily monitor business performance against revenue goals and take action in real time.

enables slicing and dicing the forecast by any attribute, including geo, vertical market, product line, and time period based on adaptive and configurable data and insights from Clari's Time Series Data Hub. Teams can easily monitor business performance against revenue goals and take action in real time. Usage-based forecasting offers tracking for flexible consumption business models and estimating usage revenue across accounts. You can easily track and react to visibility into usage so you can land and expand across your accounts.

offers tracking for flexible consumption business models and estimating usage revenue across accounts. You can easily track and react to visibility into usage so you can land and expand across your accounts. Account planning insights empower teams to inspect prospect and customer accounts with account-specific data and insights, such as total revenue potential, annual revenue, and penetration, for designing more informed land-and-expand plans. WIth visibility across both the forecast and engagement, revenue teams can take charge of accounts.

empower teams to inspect prospect and customer accounts with account-specific data and insights, such as total revenue potential, annual revenue, and penetration, for designing more informed land-and-expand plans. WIth visibility across both the forecast and engagement, revenue teams can take charge of accounts. Scenario forecasting enables revenue leaders to what-if plan and model scenarios to build a path to the number by dynamically pulling deals in and out. Activity data and analytics provide visibility to inform forecast updates and changes.

enables revenue leaders to what-if plan and model scenarios to build a path to the number by dynamically pulling deals in and out. Activity data and analytics provide visibility to inform forecast updates and changes. Adaptive revenue metrics provide next-level insights from up-to-the-minute quota, forecast, and CRM data in the form of calculations like retention rates, forecast coverage ratio, average sales price, product pipeline mix, and other configurable metrics that help gauge the health of the business.

"The ability to accurately track a complete view of our consumption business is essential to predict revenue and better enable sellers to grow their accounts," said Stephan Blendstrup, Vice President of Sales Operations at Databricks. "This can often be a manual, inefficient process and we are excited to partner with Clari in building a unified view of our revenue process with both standard and consumption-based forecasting in a single platform."

Expanding on the announcement, today Clari will be sharing an exclusive view into the future of forecasting at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. Featuring Clari's Co-founder and CEO, Andy Byrne, and other Clari executives, this virtual showcase will explore how organizations around the world take control of their revenue process. Join the live Future of Forecasting event at clari.com/FoF .

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

