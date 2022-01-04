Revenue Opportunities in Pyrite Market to Reach US$ 15.9 Bn by 2030 Due to Demand from Several End Users, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pyrite market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The demand for sulfur compounds from various industries are creating lucrative opportunities in the pyrite market. Pyrite is mined as a source of iron and sulfur, and is readily oxidized to create sulfuric acid naturally as well as commercially.

The growing demand for pyrite from grinding, paper & pulp, and consumer electronics industries is also fueling the growth of the pyrite market. The growth is influenced from its wide applications in photovoltaic devices, costume jewelry, marcasite jewelry, and semiconductor industry for lithium-ion batteries.

Sales in the pyrite market are expected to receive impetus from the growing demand for pyrite for cost-effective sodium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Pyrite undergoes the same conversion reaction in sodium-ion batteries as lithium-ion batteries to form iron and sodium sulfide.

Asia Pacific holds leading share of the pyrite market attributed to the expanding application of pyrite in various industries. China and India are key contributors to the pyrite market in Asia Pacific mainly due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The demand for pyrite for electric vehicles propels the pyrite market in Europe.

Pyrite Market – Key Findings of Report

Copious applications of sulfur dioxide in the food & beverages industry for preservation, food additive, and refrigerant boost the pyrite market

Use of sulfuric acid in the chemical industry in the manufacture of fertilizers, dyes, drugs, pigments, explosives, detergents, and inorganic salts and acids presents lucrative growth opportunities in the pyrite market

Commonly called fool's gold, naturally occurring iron disulfide mineral pyrite resembles gold to create value grab opportunities in the pyrite market. Pyrite is used in jewelry making including beads and necklaces. Virtues of healing properties of pyrite accounts for its use in gemstones.

Advancements in geological and chemical industries are expanding the pyrite market

Increasing demand for pyrite-based devices for photovoltaic systems in residential applications is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the pyrite market. This is due to the abundance and non-toxic semiconductor virtues of pyrite for use as an absorber material for deployment of solar photovoltaic panels.

Cost advantages of sodium-ion batteries in comparison with lithium-ion batteries coupled with design feature for use as stationary units to store electrical energy to cement market growth

Novel applications of pyrite in the solar industry to open new opportunities in the pyrite market.

Pyrite Market – Growth Drivers

Extensive demand for pyrite in the production of sulfuric acid and sulfur dioxide that find applications in several end-use industries creates copious opportunities in the pyrite market

Increasing applications of lithium-ion batteries in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors due to their virtues of high power capacity, elevated safety, and reduced pollution drive demand for pyrite in the production of lithium-ion batteries

Pyrite Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the pyrite market are:

Hickman

Washington Mills

Foshan Pyrite Minerals Materials Co. Ltd

Calumite Company LLC

Vulcan Corporation Limited

Miller and Company LLC

Williams & Company

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Pakistan Minerals Company

Luoyang Perfect Trading Co. Ltd.

China Runlong Industry Co. Ltd.

The pyrite market is segmented as follows;

Pyrite Market, by End User

Foundry

Steel

Abrasive

Glass

Battery

Paper & Pulp Industry

Others (including Chemicals)

Pyrite Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

