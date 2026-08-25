Revenue Optics Launches Pricing and Revenue Growth Management Practice, Names Shafohi Alamgir Vice President

The firm's first vice-president-level operator will build the practice that stops private-equity-backed distributors from giving coverage gains back at the counter, where industry research puts 3 to 5 points of recoverable margin at many mid-market distributors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Optics, the commercial growth firm for private-equity-backed B2B distributors and industrial companies, today announced the launch of its Pricing and Revenue Growth Management practice and the appointment of Shafohi Alamgir as Vice President, Pricing and Revenue Growth Management. Alamgir began in the role on August 24 and reports to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ali Hasham.

The appointment is the firm's first vice-president-level operator hire and establishes pricing as the fourth line of the Revenue Optics commercial growth platform, alongside sales transformation, talent solutions, and AI and automation.

The practice was built in response to client demand. Revenue Optics builds inside sales engines that put proactive ownership around profitable accounts an outside-sales-centered model cannot economically reach, what the firm calls the distribution coverage gap. Those programs reactivate dormant accounts, increase share of wallet, and grow gross profit.

They also create thousands of new pricing decisions, often exposing a second problem: limited governance around how prices are set, exceptions are handled, and margin is protected.

"Many of our clients asked us a version of the same question this year: you fixed how we cover our accounts, can you do the same for how we price them," said Ali Hasham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Revenue Optics. "They were not asking us for another model. They wanted a system that could be installed and sustained. Shafohi and I came up inside WESCO at the same time, in the same office, on opposite sides of the same problem. Coverage decides whether you get the order. Pricing decides whether it was worth winning. Now we are putting the two together inside one firm."

Pricing carries significant leverage in distribution. For a distributor operating at high-teens to low-twenties gross margin and mid-single-digit EBITDA, a 1 percent realized price improvement can translate into roughly a 22 percent increase in EBITDA because little incremental cost is required to capture it.

Alamgir brings more than 20 years of pricing and revenue growth management leadership across distribution and industrial manufacturing, supporting businesses ranging from $1.5 billion to more than $6 billion in revenue. Her work has generated more than $100 million in gross margin and EBITDA improvement, including repeated margin expansion of 200 to 300 basis points.

Her experience spans pricing architecture, customer segmentation, deal and discount governance, trade and promotional effectiveness, and commercial operating model redesign.

Alamgir has held enterprise pricing leadership roles at AG Growth International and Molex and previously worked in pricing roles at WESCO Distribution and GEXPRO, part of Rexel, after beginning her career at General Electric. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution Management from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, is a Certified Pricing Professional through the Professional Pricing Society, and is Prosci certified in change management.

"Most distributors are not under-earning. They are leaking," said Alamgir. "The margin is already in the business. It goes out through pricing by gut feel, slow cost pass-through, discount drift, and exception chaos. Those are governance problems before they are math problems. What convinced me about Revenue Optics is that they already understand the hard part: getting a sales organization to adopt something new and making it hold."

The practice serves private-equity-backed distributors and industrial manufacturers. It begins with a fixed-scope pricing diagnostic designed to quantify recoverable margin across price variance, cost pass-through latency, discount leakage, and governance gaps.

Revenue Optics then builds the operating system required to capture that value, including key value item and price sensitivity analysis, pricing guardrails and floors, price-change governance, and seller enablement.

Revenue Optics is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Revenue Optics

Revenue Optics is a commercial growth firm for private-equity-backed B2B distributors and industrial companies. The firm helps clients close the distribution coverage gap by designing and building inside sales coverage models, recruiting and assessing talent, implementing CRM and AI automation, and strengthening pricing governance.

Learn more at https://revenueoptics.com/

Contact:

Ali Hasham

***@revenueoptics.com

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SOURCE Revenue Optics