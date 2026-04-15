Revenue Optics Completes Full Commercial Buildout. A Nine-Month-Old Firm Built on 25 Years of Distribution Expertise. Five Clients From $200M to $3B

Four leadership appointments. Three business lines fully staffed and operational. There is now an enterprise-ready firm built exclusively for B2B distribution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Optics today completed its commercial leadership buildout, with dedicated leaders now in place across AI Products & Solutions, Talent Strategy, Client Success, and Marketing. The firm enters Q2 2026 with five active engagements and three more onboarding.

Active engagements span companies from $200M to $3B across Sales Transformation Consulting, Sales Recruiting, and AI Products & Solutions — confirming PE-backed distributors and industrials are seeking an integrated partner with genuine operator experience, not a traditional consulting firm.

Founded by Ali Hasham, a 25-year operator from WESCO International, TruckPro, and Motion Industries, Revenue Optics operates as a single execution engine. Advisory bench members Matt Zimmermann, former PE-backed distribution CFO, and Ljupco Icevski, veteran global distribution operator, backed the firm at founding — not coincidence. Validation.

"Most firms spend years talking about what they're going to build. We spent nine months building it — the team, the delivery system, and the client proof. It's done."

— Ali Hasham, Founder & CEO, Revenue Optics

Gert "Garret" Barnard — Director, Revenue & Value Creation



Garret holds an Honours Degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and a Tech Talent-Acquisition Certification. At OfferZen, he rebuilt the customer onboarding journey, led mid-market and enterprise CS teams, owned forecasting and OKRs, and delivered 30% revenue growth in his first year as Director. He started in outbound sales — ground-level credibility that carries into every client engagement. At Revenue Optics, he leads the integration layer across all three business lines: CRM and revenue operations, talent strategy, and client engagement.

Reporting to Garret: Sabz Kaur, Manager, Talent Strategy (March 2026), 15+ years building outbound revenue teams, leading bench building, sales assessment, and governed hiring for distributor and industrial clients.

"Our clients don't manage three vendors. They get one team that owns the outcome end to end."

— Gert "Garret" Barnard, Director, Revenue & Value Creation, Revenue Optics

Vidhee Shukla — Manager, Marketing

Vidhee joins as Revenue Optics' first dedicated marketing leader. At Privado.ai she built the demand generation function from scratch and scaled its Bridge Summit into a category-recognized program. Earlier, she founded Webinars Today, growing an organic C-level community of 25,000. Named among CMO Asia's Top Marketing Professionals, she leads a four-person team executing a full relaunch of the firm's digital and content infrastructure.

"We've earned our credibility client by client. My job is to amplify it until this firm is the only name in the room — and we intend to own that room."

— Vidhee Shukla, Manager, Marketing, Revenue Optics

Akansha Jaiswal — Senior Manager, AI Products & Solutions

Akansha joined in November 2025 and expanded her role to lead AI Products & Solutions. At Wokelo AI, as Senior Product Operations Manager and Chief of Staff, she managed a $1M ARR portfolio for VC and PE clients, scaled the firm from 5 to 18 employees, and built the automation infrastructure powering its growth. At Revenue Optics, she leads two AI-powered products built specifically for B2B distributors — giving PE sponsors and portfolio leaders commercial performance visibility they have not previously had.

"Every AI tool being sold into distribution right now was built for someone else and retrofitted. We're building from the inside out — starting with the specific problems distribution operators actually face."

— Akansha Jaiswal, Senior Manager, AI Products & Solutions, Revenue Optics

About Revenue Optics

Revenue Optics designs and installs repeatable commercial operating systems for B2B distributors, helping clients increase revenue capacity, hiring consistency, and speed of execution.

For more information about, visit: www.revenueoptics.com

Media Contact

Ali Hasham

Founder and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13139623

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Revenue Optics