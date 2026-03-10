Revenue Optics Launches Talent Infrastructure Platform for SaaS Revenue Hiring and Appoints Sabz Kaur to Lead Growth

New platform helps B2B SaaS companies hire SDRs and AEs faster through AI driven candidate bench building, sales assessment, and governed hiring.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Optics today announced the launch of Talent Infrastructure for Revenue Coverage, a recruiting platform built for B2B SaaS companies that need to hire SDRs and AEs faster without sacrificing quality. The model combines AI driven candidate bench building, Sales Assessment, and a governed selection system designed to reduce mis hire risk and keep hiring decisions consistent as growth targets and coverage demands increase.

Revenue Optics also announced that Sabz Kaur has joined as Recruiting GTM and Growth Manager to scale go to market execution across SaaS and accelerate time to shortlist for companies actively recruiting revenue talent.

Sabz brings more than 15 years of commercial experience building and scaling outbound revenue teams, including high volume SDR programs and performance driven go to market operations. She will lead trigger based demand programs focused on SaaS companies currently hiring SDRs and AEs and will operate the pipeline engine that builds candidate benches quickly and keeps the funnel moving.

"Most SaaS teams do not have a hiring system. They have hiring activity," said Ali Hasham, Founder and CEO of Revenue Optics. "When SDR and AE seats are open, revenue coverage takes the hit immediately. Talent Infrastructure for Revenue Coverage installs repeatability. We build the candidate bench quickly using AI enabled workflows, then de risk the hire with Sales Assessment and governance. It is designed for speed with real quality control. Our goal is to help SaaS leaders protect revenue coverage and remove hiring as a growth bottleneck."

Ali Hasham brings more than 25 years of experience building proactive outbound teams in enterprise environments, including scaling one organization from zero to 90 outbound representatives in under five years. That operator discipline is built directly into Revenue Optics' hiring standards, assessment framework, and execution cadence.

"I am excited to join Revenue Optics because the market does not need more recruiting activity. It needs a repeatable system," said Sabz Kaur, Recruiting GTM and Growth Manager. "Talent Infrastructure for Revenue Coverage combines AI driven bench building with Sales Assessment and governance so clients can hire SDRs and AEs faster without lowering the bar. I am looking forward to helping scale this platform and delivering immediate value to teams actively hiring."

Revenue Optics combines AI driven bench building to accelerate candidate discovery, prioritization, outreach personalization, and follow up so clients get to shortlist faster. This is paired with Sales Assessment that predicts on the job performance through scenario based evaluation rather than resume screening, including outbound execution, messaging, objection handling, learning agility, and CRM discipline for SDRs, and deeper discovery, qualification, and deal level judgment for AEs.

Revenue Optics builds revenue coverage infrastructure for B2B organizations by designing and installing repeatable operating systems across coverage architecture, execution cadence, and performance governance. The firm also provides Talent Infrastructure for Revenue Coverage, helping companies hire SDRs and AEs faster through AI driven candidate bench building, sales performance assessment, and a governed selection process. Revenue Optics helps clients increase revenue capacity, hiring consistency, and speed of execution.

