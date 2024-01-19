Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues - 2024 Online Seminar - Latest Developments in Key Areas, Significant Changes, Scope, Disclosure and Impacts

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get your annual revenue recognition update here! ASC 606 made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.

This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

  • Review the latest changes in key areas
  • Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective
  • See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 11:00 - Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

  • Where people are getting stuck within the five-step model
  • Price concessions
  • Modifying contracts
  • Customer options and material rights
  • Performance obligations - software industry considerations
  • Significant financing component
  • Principal-versus-agent considerations
  • Contract costs
  • Onerous performance obligations/contracts

11:00 - 11:15 - Break

11:15 - 12:45 - SEC & Revenue Recognition Perspectives

  • SEC Comment Letter Trends and Themes
  • Accounting for usage-based fees
  • Acquired Contract Assets/Liabilities from Business Combinations

12:45 - 1:30 - Lunch Break

1:30 - 3:00 - Cases and Examples

  • Areas of significant complexity and judgment
  • Top causes of restatements
  • Operational and business model changes
  • Interaction with other guidance

3:00 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:30 - Impact on Internal Controls

  • Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs
  • ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations
  • On-going ASC 606 Controls
  • Management Review Controls
  • Information Used in Controls (IUC)
  • IT-General Control Considerations
  • COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls
  • SOX Optimization & Modernization

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - Revenue Recognition: Fraud Issues

  • Context
  • Drivers of Rev Rec fraud
  • Rev Rec schemes and how they were perpetrated and what the ultimate outcomes were
  • How to best manage and or mitigate the risk of rev rec fraud

10:05 - 10:10 - Break

10:10 - 11:30 - Commissions: Deeper Dive

  • Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers
  • Provide foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40
  • Provide foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs
  • Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

11:30 - 11:35 - Break

11:35 - 12:55 - Disclosures

  • Recent Trends
  • Disaggregated revenue
  • Reconciliation of contract balances
  • Qualification of performance obligations
  • Disclosure of significant assumptions
  • Quantification of costs to complete a contract

12:55 - 1:30 - Lunch Break

1:30 - 4:20 - ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

  • Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost
  • Group will use polling to work through each question
  • Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

Speakers

  • Brian Allen Effectus Group, Partner and National office Head
  • Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Keith Ma Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting
  • Disha Buch Deloitte, Senior Manager - National Office Accounting and Reporting Services
  • Miki Liu Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting and Reporting Services
  • Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group, Director
  • Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Senior Technical Partner
  • Jesse Fillerup Connor Group, Partner - Technical Accounting
  • Michael Kearney PwC, Director
  • Jeff Griffiths PwC, Director
  • Guido van Drunen, Retired KPMG PartnerGlobal Compliance Management and Response
  • Dominic Mills Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry
  • Julie Dockins Grant Thornton, Audit Manager
  • Hailey Oh Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Heather Bradshaw RSM, Senior Manager
  • Chantal Adam Salesforce, VP Corporate Accounting
  • Brandon Campbell PwC, Director
  • Tai Fung Starbucks, Director - Assistant Controller
  • Angela Liu Stealth, Strategy, and Product

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi06q5

