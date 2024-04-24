Revenue Rocket Consulting Group Advises Dynamysk Automation, an Industrial Automation leader, on its business combination with Allnorth Consultants Ltd.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Rocket Consulting Group, the premier M&A advisor for tech-enabled services organizations, is thrilled to announce another successful business combination of one of its clients, Dynamysk Automation. The combination enabled Dynamysk Automation Ltd. ("Dynamysk"), a leading provider in instrumentation, controls automation, and engineering (ICE), to join forces with Allnorth Consultants Limited ("Allnorth") through an acquisition that closed in early March.

Dynamysk Automation chose Revenue Rocket, a distinguished M&A advisory firm, to spearhead a strategic acquisition process to identify the perfect match for their sale. Understanding the importance of not just a financial fit but also a cultural and strategic alignment, Revenue Rocket meticulously prepared Dynamysk Automation for the market.

This preparation included optimizing the team's M&A readiness, refining financial documentation, and crafting a targeted go-to-market strategy. Revenue Rocket leveraged its robust network and proven origination process to attract and engage potential suitors.

Through expert negotiation and comprehensive due diligence support, Revenue Rocket skillfully navigated the deal's complexities, culminating in a successful acquisition by Allnorth Consultants. This partnership is a testament to Revenue Rocket's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that ensure immediate success and long-term client satisfaction.

"I am proud of the team here at Revenue Rocket and their determination and discipline surrounding the execution of our proven methodologies and processes," said Mike Harvath, CEO of Revenue Rocket. "The combination of these two industry pioneers is a perfect example of core values aligning and understanding two businesses combined can do more together than apart".

Founded in 2006, Dynamysk has distinguished itself by offering comprehensive solutions spanning the entire project lifecycle, including engineering, inspections, commissioning, and installation services, delivering unparalleled value to its clients.

The merger with Allnorth is rooted in a mutual recognition of aligned core values, including team well-being, client relationships, and profitability, ensuring seamless cultural integration and enhanced growth prospects. This strategic union is anticipated to catalyze growth, augment service offerings, and bolster profitability through the collective expertise of a 1,000-strong workforce, unified by shared tools, processes, and innovative technologies like Dynamysk's RFO Central software.

"It's about finding the suitor that would benefit the most from acquiring the business, its offerings, and talent, and getting the parties to the table to uncover and quantify that benefit," added Harvath.

John Lisoway, President of Dynamysk, expressed enthusiasm for the merger, highlighting the synergy between Dynamysk and Allnorth as a perfect alignment of values and objectives, promising enhanced customer value, opportunities for employee growth, and a shared vision for service excellence.

Darby Kreitz, CEO of Allnorth, echoed this sentiment, viewing the acquisition as a breakthrough event providing new avenues for delivering comprehensive solutions to their clients and enriching service experiences.

Post-acquisition, the combined Allnorth and Dynamysk team is a powerhouse in industrial instrumentation, controls automation, and engineering markets, creating a leader in this space.

About Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

For owners of IT services companies looking for their firm's next growth stage or exit, Revenue Rocket Consulting Group provides M&A advisory for buy-side and sell-side initiatives, M&A readiness, and growth strategy consulting. Revenue Rocket is 100% focused on technology-enabled services, including Application Integration firms, Custom Application Development firms, Managed Service Providers, Systems Engineering, Artificial Intelligence Services and Cybersecurity firms. For more information, please visit https://www.revenuerocket.com/

About Dynamysk Automation

Dynamysk, a private Canadian enterprise founded in 2006, specializes in end-to-end lifecycle solutions in the ICE sectors. The company prides itself on a holistic project approach from engineering to maintenance. Dynamysk has a strong project portfolio in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, with offices in Calgary and Sherwood Park, Alberta.

About Allnorth Consultants Limited

Established in 1995, Allnorth is a versatile engineering, project delivery, and construction services firm serving a broad range of industries, including metals, energy, and infrastructure. With a comprehensive network across North America, Allnorth commits to delivering personalized and innovative project solutions, fostering a culture of innovation and client engagement.

