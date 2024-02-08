Revenued Forges First Neobank Partnership with Found to Drive Innovation and Fuel Business Growth

News provided by

Revenued

08 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

New partnership signifies a transformative step towards democratizing financial services for small businesses

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenued, a leading fintech that helps small businesses simplify the process of managing business finances, today announced the company's first neobank partnership with Found, a fintech company on a mission to make self-employment easier. The new and strategic partnership will address the significant challenges today's small businesses face such as access to capital and give owners an opportunity to establish a separate business account to qualify for Revenued products.

Continue Reading
Revenued x Found
Revenued x Found

Revenued offers small business owners access to capital, which has historically been a significant hurdle for small business owners to overcome. Initial Revenued analysis, however, showed that more than 2,000 small businesses each month were unqualified for a Revenued product because they did not yet have a dedicated business bank account. The partnership with Found will help bridge this gap; Found will offer small businesses exclusive incentives to set up business bank accounts through their platform, which will in turn then help those businesses qualify for Revenued products.

"As an advocate for small businesses, we're thrilled to partner with a like-minded fintech leader such as Found. The company paves the way with digital solutions that empower business owners to access the financial tools and services they need in a convenient way. The partnership with Found also addresses a critical barrier for small businesses that don't have a business bank account," said Sol Lax, CEO of Revenued. "We are committed to enabling growth within the small business ecosystem and collaborations like this help us not only accelerate our impact but better serve the entrepreneurial community."

According to data gathered from more than 20,000 active small business bank account connections by Revenued, 92% of U.S. small businesses currently rely on traditional banks or local credit unions for their banking needs. However, these conventional financial institutions, on average, cost small businesses more than $700 in banking fees annually. An increasing number of small businesses are turning to online banks and fintechs, such as Found, allowing them to avoid fees such as NSFs and overdrafts.

The initial pilot between Revenued and Found showed high levels of interest and engagement from Revenued traffic; 34% of qualifying small business merchants clicked on Found's offer to learn more, and a significant proportion of those users went on to successfully create and fund new business bank accounts. The initial results of the pilot suggest the appeal of the offer, combined with a streamlined onboarding experience, are interesting, accessible, and useful to these small business owners.

"In just one month, we've seen approximately 10% of qualifying Revenued traffic move forward with creating a Found account," said Nick Adler, COO of Found. "If this milestone serves any indication of the future of our partnership, we're confident that we can reach even the most underserved small businesses."

To learn more about Revenued and the company's services, visit www.revenued.com. To learn more about Found, visit www.found.com.

About Revenued
Founded in 2020, Revenued serves as a trusted fintech resource that helps small businesses simplify the process of managing business finances and a portfolio company of Basepoint Capital a leading credit fund. It leverages advanced online technology and underwriting to provide flexible terms and the fastest response times in the industry for small business owners. As leaders in financial technology, that company wants small businesses to have the same sophisticated powerful tools it uses. Revenued believes small businesses deserve a spending limit that grows with their business revenue in real-time, that's why they built the Revenued Business Card + Flex Line – a card built for all businesses, including those with subprime credit.

Note: Found is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The funds in your account are insured up to $250,000. The Found Mastercard ® Business debit card is issued by Piermont Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard Inc.

Media Contact Info:
Interdependence Public Relations for Revenued
[email protected] 
(973) 303-3237

Abigail Hale, Head of Marketing at Found
[email protected]

SOURCE Revenued

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.