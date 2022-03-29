Revenue.io Hires CFO Jim Arth and CRO Phillip Edgell as Real-Time Revenue Operations Goes Mainstream

Arth and Edgell bring veteran SaaS leadership from BlackLine, Hootsuite to Support Rapid Growth

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue.io , the leading end-to-end revenue platform for high-growth companies, that powers sales teams with real-time guidance, RevOps and conversational AI, has expanded its executive management team with two critical hires. The addition of Chief Financial Officer Jim Arth and Chief Revenue Officer Phillip Edgell position the company to continue its growth and market leadership trajectory.

These hires come at a time when companies across all industries are shifting to a RevOps model to help the entire selling motion in high-growth companies. Gartner predicts that 75% of the world's highest growth companies will adopt revenue operations by 2025, and Forrester is seeing tech convergence as buyers look to consolidate their sales engagement, conversation intelligence and revenue intelligence capabilities into one end-to-end platform for better insights and revenue production. The Revenue.io platform offers an all-in-one platform that helps selling teams capture and analyze buyer engagement data and guide reps with real-time actions in critical moments. The platform enables reps to ramp to quota 60% faster, have 8X more conversations from calls and book 10x more meetings.

"The time for real-time intelligence and RevOps is now," said Revenue.io Founder and CEO Howard Brown. "Buyers are tired of struggling with misaligned revenue teams and disconnected tools. Our customers are realizing exponential gains across the board in every aspect of their revenue teams, from rep training to quota attainment, because they understand the future isn't just about helping sellers sell, but helping buyers buy."

Jim Arth brings over two decades of executive experience in operationally-oriented finance roles, partnering with management teams to execute against tactical and strategic initiatives. Prior to Revenue.io, he was Vice President of Finance at Blackline, a publicly traded SaaS company with over 300,000 users in 130 countries. He also held leadership roles at Magnite (formerly Rubicon Project), Virgin Mobile and elsewhere.

New Chief Sales Officer Phillip Edgell's technology leadership experience will be critical to aligning sales, marketing and customer success to scale for growth. Previously, Phil served as Hootsuite's Global Vice President of Sales Operations, where he redefined the company's go-to-market strategy. During his 15 years at Long View Systems, he led both Canada and the US operations, managed cloud and outsourcing business, and was responsible for corporate marketing, governance, and IT. Most recently Philip led Vantage, a disruptive digital transformation platform in the leisure space, where he used his extensive cross-functional knowledge to acquire beta customers, define products and grow recurring revenue, both locally and internationally, by helping Vantage's clients modernize their operations, marketing, and guest experience.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jim and Phil as we prepare for the incredible year ahead," said Howard Brown, founder and CEO of Revenue.io. "Jim and Phil both understand what it takes to scale growth. Their passion for the value we offer is infectious and is already propelling us forward."

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io's patented technology enables customers like Fidelity, HPE and Nutanix to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Revenue.io is the leader in the Forrester Wave for Conversation Intelligence, is a Gartner Cool Vendor and has won two Gold Stevie awards for its conversation intelligence products. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered in Los Angeles.

