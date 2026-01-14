Reveon Health Launches New Website to Bring Reimbursement Rate Transparency to Independent Healthcare Practices

Affordable new provider-first platform transforms complex Transparency in Coverage data into actionable reimbursement benchmarks, allowing providers to negotiate fairer contracts and stay independent.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveon Health, a healthcare technology company dedicated to financial transparency, today announced the launch of a new reimbursement data analytics platform for contract negotiations. By deciphering complex data made available by Transparency in Coverage requirements, the software gives physicians and practice administrators the critical tools they need to see how their reimbursement rates compare within their regional markets, empowering them to secure better terms with payers and enhancing their ability to maintain autonomy.

Reveon Health

A severe information asymmetry has long defined provider-insurer relationships. While payers, large corporate groups, and hospitals possess comprehensive data on market rates, small practices have historically been forced to negotiate contracts blindly. This lack of visibility often results in practices accepting sub-market reimbursement rates, lacking data to prove their value. Clinically integrated networks offer a partial solution to this problem in some regions, but they generally do not disclose their rates, making the decision of whether and which one to join challenging for many small practices.

Reveon Health was created to correct this imbalance. The Transparency in Coverage requirements created a breakthrough moment in healthcare price transparency by requiring insurers to publish reimbursement data; however, that data is often scattered across massive machine-readable files difficult to parse. Reveon Health acts as the decoder for this data, transforming it from troves of garbled data into clear, usable reporting designed specifically for providers.

"We aim to disrupt a bloated, monopolistic industry by providing easily accessible data to all providers," said a spokesperson for Reveon Health. "We are essentially arming David with the slingshot in his fight with Goliath. Our tool fills a crucial information gap, giving practices the leverage they need to secure the terms they deserve."

The software allows providers to look up specific insurance data, associate that data with other providers in their geographic area, and see exactly how they stack up against the competition. This level of unprecedented insight invokes a new era in which practice owners can approach contract renewals with hard evidence, rather than guesswork.

Key Features of the Reveon Health Platform:

Immediate Accessibility: Reveon is a fully digital, self-service tool. It is affordable, with upfront transparent pricing, and accessible 24/7, providing immediate answers within seconds of signing up.

Market Rate Benchmarking: Users can instantly view reimbursement rate data for specific procedure codes and compare their current contracted rates against those of other providers in the same region.

Provider Group Evaluation: Providers have access to intelligent data analysis to help evaluate clinically integrated networks and regional contracting dynamics.

Comprehensive Payer Coverage: The platform currently supports reporting for major insurers, including Aetna, Anthem (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Centene (Ambetter), Cigna, Kaiser, and United Healthcare.

Simplified, Custom Reporting: Reveon filters millions of data points into clear, custom reports organized by provider specialty. This removes the technical barrier to entry, allowing doctors to focus on patients rather than data analysis.

The platform is available immediately for healthcare providers across the country. To learn more about the technology, watch a free demo of the software in action, or request a free sample report, visit https://reveonhealth.com.

About Reveon Health: Reveon Health is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering providers with the data intelligence needed to maintain autonomy and financial sustainability. Built for independent practices, Reveon leverages intelligently analyzed Transparency in Coverage data to help practices benchmark rates, evaluate networks, and negotiate smarter.

