REVER and EagleRider Make Epic Rides More Accessible Than Ever

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRider and REVER announce a partnership that integrates the world's foremost ride discovery, planning, tracking and sharing app with the world's leader in motorcycle rentals, tours, and motorcycle membership services. Through this partnership, current and new REVER Pro members receive savings and massive bonuses when they sign up for Club EagleRider, a membership that offers 72% savings on motorcycle rentals. Similarly, Club EagleRider members receive greatly discounted rates on REVER Pro services, including 50-percent off an introductory membership.

Riders are no longer limited to the area they live or even the motorcycle in their garage. With REVER and Club EagleRider, motorcycle enthusiasts can plan a ride anywhere in the country using REVER's application. Once planned, select one of EagleRider's thousands of Harley-Davidson, BMW, Triumph, Yamaha, and others from any of EagleRider's 200+ locations in the US.

When a customer signs up with REVER's discount code, save $29 up front, and score extra free rental days on top of the massive savings Club EagleRider members earn over non-member rentals. When you ride, you're only responsible for tax and insurance. After the ride, simply return the motorcycle to EagleRider, bug splatter and all. No cleaning, no maintenance, just a great ride, and you can keep accrued rental credits for up to two years.

"REVER is all about encouraging and facilitating motorcyclists to get out and ride as much as possible," said Justin Bradshaw, Co-Founder of REVER. "Partnering with a leading brand like EagleRider truly opens up the entire country for those of us who don't have time to ride to all the destinations on their bucket list."

Current Club EagleRider members receive REVER Pro for 50-percent off the introductory price, giving unlimited access to features including ride tracking, creation of custom routes, turn-by-turn navigation, ride sharing, off-line maps, communities, in-app satellite and radar weather overlays, automated alerts, and much more.

"Using a GPS is great," says Shawn Fechter, EagleRider's VP of Sales, "But, the REVER navigation tools are much more than just knowing where to go. We're excited to integrate the amazing REVER tools to our Club EagleRider member benefits."

Both REVER and EagleRider are excited about the exchange of member benefits, allowing more people to experience motorcycle riding integrated with technology that reflects motorcycle rider habits.

About REVER

REVER connects a global community of motorcycle enthusiasts through the free REVER app and website to discover the best places to ride, track activities, navigate and share motorcycling experiences. Pro memberships on REVER include additional features such as exclusive access to Butler Maps' road recommendations, custom safety alerts and more. REVER is based in Eagle, Colorado and was founded in 2015 by motorcycle industry and technology veterans. For more information visit www.rever.co.



About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide. EagleRider's vast network of over 200 locations offers a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership program - the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. With EagleRider, motorcyclists have the option to select from the world's largest fleet of Harley-Davidson® and other premium motorcycle brands. EagleRider has grown from four bikes in a home garage to a global company with thousands of motorcycles for rent, hundreds of tour options (guided, self-drive or custom). For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com.

