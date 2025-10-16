Revere Control Systems Honored with Groundbreaker Award in Birmingham Business Journal's 2025 Manufacturing Awards

HOOVER, Ala., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Control Systems, part of SJE, Inc., has received the Groundbreaker Award as part of the Birmingham Business Journal's 2025 Manufacturing Awards, recognizing the company's leadership in innovation and its impact across Alabama's manufacturing ecosystem.

"We're honored to be recognized with the Groundbreaker Award. This award reflects our team's commitment to solving complex industrial challenges with safe, reliable, and forward-looking automation and control solutions that help our customers and communities thrive," said Andy Wilson, President of SJE's Engineered Control Solutions (ECS) Division, who has served as Revere's CEO since 2022.

The Groundbreaker Award recognizes organizations advancing Alabama's manufacturing economy through innovation, execution, and measurable impact. Revere was recognized for its work in:

Delivering advanced control systems and turnkey automation that improve productivity, safety, and uptime for industrial and municipal customers

Accelerating digital transformation through modernization, data visibility, and scalable IIoT-enabled solutions

Investing in workforce development and technical training to build the next generation of skilled manufacturing talent

Partnering with customers to achieve measurable performance improvements and long-term operational resilience

"I'm incredibly proud of the team and grateful for the trust our customers place in us," said Jason English, Business Leader, Revere Control Systems. "Every day, our team goes the extra mile to keep our customers' operations safe, reliable, and moving forward."

This award comes after Revere Control Systems recently celebrated the first anniversary of being part of the SJE family of brands. Since joining forces in September 2024, the partnership has significantly expanded SJE's geographic reach and industrial control systems integration capabilities in the water/wastewater and industrial markets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with additional locations in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, Revere has long been recognized as a leader in control system integration services, including design, manufacturing, networking, and programming of industrial control systems. Revere's expertise in municipal water and industrial automation continues to complement SJE's product portfolio while supporting expansion into new technologies and applications.

About SJE Inc.

SJE was founded in 1975. Over 50 years later, SJE has evolved into a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. A privately held company, SJE is comprised of nine respected brands known for innovation and quality, with locations across the United States, Mexico, and Asia. SJE offers a wide range of control products for residential, commercial, municipal, wastewater, and industrial markets, representing the most reliable integration of engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. To learn more, visit www.sjeinc.com .

