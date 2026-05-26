Revere Medical Unifies Brands Under New Name: Bookmark Medical

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Medical today announced the launch of its new unified brand, Bookmark Medical, bringing together its organization and affiliated physician practice brands under a single, cohesive identity.

The company's established practices across multiple markets —including Revere Medical (Massachusetts), Village Medical (Arizona), Desert Grove Family Medical (Arizona), and Crossroads Medical Group (Tennessee)—will operate under one unified name: Bookmark Medical.

The new name reflects the organization's commitment to delivering care that is connected, continuous, and centered around each patient's unique health journey.

"Healthcare should feel consistent, coordinated, and built around long-term relationships," said Benson Sloan, Chief Executive Officer. "Bookmark Medical represents our belief that better healthcare starts with stronger connections between patients, providers, and communities. Our vision is to expand access to care and deliver better health outcomes for every community we serve, and we are proud to bring that commitment forward."

Bookmark Medical builds on a strong foundation of primary care, expanding access to integrated services, advanced technology, and coordinated care models designed to improve outcomes across all patient populations.

The name "Bookmark" was intentionally chosen to symbolize:

A consistent place to return to for care

A longitudinal approach that builds on each patient interaction

A more connected experience across providers, services, and communities

"This is a meaningful step toward a more clinically driven healthcare model," said David Hatfield, DO, Chief Physician Executive. "By putting provider leadership at the center and aligning care across the continuum, we are creating a more connected, accountable experience for every patient we serve."

Bookmark Medical operates across multiple U.S. markets through a growing network of provider practices, including expanded operations across Arizona, Massachusetts, and Tennessee, now unified under one name. Across its network, the organization supports providers with the technology, operational infrastructure, and care coordination resources needed to deliver high-quality care and improve patient outcomes.

The organization currently operates in multiple states with thousands of clinicians and care team members working together to support patients across primary care and specialty services.

The transition to Bookmark Medical will roll out in phases across markets. As part of this transition, all existing practice brands will adopt the Bookmark Medical name over time.

There will be no changes to ownership, clinical leadership, providers or care teams, locations, services offered, or insurance participation as part of this transition. Patients will continue to receive care from the same trusted providers and care teams they know today.

About Bookmark Medical

Bookmark Medical is a provider-centered, multi-specialty healthcare organization built on a strong foundation of primary care. Through integrated technology, expanded services, and coordinated care delivery, Bookmark Medical supports providers in delivering high-quality care while improving access and outcomes for patients across the communities it serves.

Additional information about the transition can be found at BookmarkMedical.com

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SOURCE Bookmark Medical