Revere Plastics Systems Continues Growth in Central U.S. With Acquisition of Ferguson Production, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Plastics Systems, LLC, one of the nation's premier manufacturers of highly-engineered plastic injection molded parts and assemblies, has acquired Ferguson Production, Inc. of McPherson, Kansas. The acquisition, effective July 2, 2021, comes six months after Revere's acquisition of its first manufacturing facility in Mexico and increases Revere's manufacturing footprint from 8 to 9 locations throughout North America.

"We are extremely excited to add Ferguson as our fourth acquisition and our fifth new facility over the last 2 ½ years," states Revere CEO Glen Fish. "Ferguson is a great company with a history of impressive growth, a strong management team, and many capabilities that complement Revere's existing portfolio. As part of our continued growth and diversification strategy, we are thrilled to have another facility in a new geographic region with new end markets and robust customers. We look forward to working with Scott Ferguson and his team to continue to grow both the Ferguson facility as well as Revere by offering Ferguson's customers access to Revere's multiple facilities to support them in other regions."

Ferguson Production operates 36 injection molding presses ranging from 55 tons to 1,750 tons, as well as other high efficiency equipment enabling a variety of value-added secondary operations and assembly. The modern 66,000 square foot McPherson plant currently serves a variety of industries, including agriculture, automotive, consumer, lawn & garden, pet care, and recreational vehicles. An additional 80,000 square feet of warehouse space is operated as a distribution center for customer inventory.

"We are very proud of the business we have built since my father, Norlan Ferguson, founded the company in 1974 and since I purchased it in 2011," states Ferguson President Scott Ferguson. "Our team has been able to grow the company and, with the resources that Revere brings to the table, we will continue this growth while delivering for our customers and stakeholders."

About Revere Plastic Systems

Revere Plastics Systems, LLC has over 50 years of experience in plastics manufacturing. The company was founded to serve customers worldwide by applying its engineering core to improve customers' competitive global positions. Revere's manufacturing capabilities include value-add plastic injection molding, welding, assembly, decoration and testing. Revere is among the top 50 plastic injection molders in North America by total sales.

Revere employs more than 1,000 people in its manufacturing, technical and sales facilities. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Revere operates manufacturing facilities in: Auburn, Alabama; Fraser, Michigan; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Ankeny, Iowa; McPherson, Kansas; Saltillo, Mexico; Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Clyde, Ohio and Brampton, Ontario. For more information about Revere, visit www.rpsystems.com.

