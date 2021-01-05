Revere Plastics Systems Continues Growth With Acquisition of Mexico Manufacturing Operation

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Plastics Systems, LLC, a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered plastic injection molded parts and assemblies, has acquired Alliance-McAlpin NY, LLC ("A-MNY") and its subsidiary, Alliance-McAlpin MX, S. de R.L. de C.V. ("A-MMEX"), from Alliance Precision Plastics Corporation. The acquisition, effective Dec. 30, 2020, establishes Revere's first manufacturing facility in Mexico.

A-MNY and A-MMEX operate as a maquiladora, offering customers a cost-effective solution for injection molded products in various end markets. The company, located in Saltillo, in the state of Coahuila, currently operates 23 injection molding presses ranging from 67 tons to 720 tons.

"This acquisition gives Revere an important foothold in the vibrant manufacturing region of northeastern Mexico," states Revere CEO, Glen Fish. "The acquisition of A-MNY and A-MMEX enhances our ability to quickly bring products to market in a very cost-effective way. This is our third facility acquired during 2020. To be able to continue expanding while satisfying our current customer base during a global pandemic is an achievement worth celebrating."

Adds Kiki Nimtz, Revere Chief Commercial Officer, "We're excited to work with current A-MMEX customers, and to introduce new market leaders to the Mexico operation. Expanding our client base and manufacturing capabilities are key to Revere's long-term growth strategy."

Revere Plastics Systems, LLC has over 50 years of experience in plastics manufacturing. The company was founded to serve customers worldwide by applying its engineering core to improve customers' competitive global positions. Revere's manufacturing capabilities include value-add plastic injection molding, welding, assembly, decoration and testing. Revere is among the top 50 plastic injection molders in the U.S. by total sales.

Revere employs more than 1,000 people in its manufacturing, technical and sales facilities. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Revere operates manufacturing facilities in: Auburn, Alabama; Fraser, Michigan; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Ankeny, Iowa; Saltillo, Mexico; Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Clyde, Ohio and Brampton, Ontario. For more information about Revere, visit www.rpsystems.com.

