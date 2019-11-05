Revered Wall Street Traders & Analysts to Dissect Markets & Share Top Trading Ideas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TradersEXPO Las Vegas—which brings together 2,500+ self-directed traders, 80+ renowned professional traders and market analysts, and dozens of leading product-and-service providers—is being held November 7-9 at Bally's/Paris Resorts.

The largest and only Expo exclusively for active traders, TradersEXPO provides optimal access to everything needed for more consistently profitable trading. Attendees discover the latest tools, technologies, and trading strategies, as well as experience in-depth educational classes and interact with the country's most successful professional traders.

Featured Trading Experts:

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks:

Opportunities in Currency Trading – During this special track, FOREX.com thought leaders Joe Perry and Matt Weller will teach attendees about forex trading, diversification opportunities, a new, innovative product for high-volume traders, and more.

Back to the Futures – This track is designed to provide futures traders with insights into current market activity and price action on the latest political and economic events across various markets, including commodities, forex, crude oil, gold, and more.

All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular track provides beginner, intermediate, and advanced options traders with the rare opportunity to network with the country's top professional traders while learning their time-tested strategies for generating cash flow and mitigating portfolio risk in bullish, bearish, and neutral markets.

Crypto Intelligence – Attendees of this special track will learn cryptocurrency strategies for investment, trading, and business, objective market timing indicators, price targets for Bitcoin and how to derive them, and what blockchain technology means for their financial future.

Tools for Trading Success – Trading is a dynamic enterprise. If traders aren't improving their systems, strategies, and technology they may be losing ground. Our experts will keep attendees up to date on all the cutting-edge tools and strategies—as well as some that have stood the test of time—to keep them on the fast track to trading success.

In addition to face-to-face access to 80+ top-tier trading experts, free attendance at The TradersEXPO Las Vegas provides attendees with access to an educational Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete TradersEXPO schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.LasVegasTradersEXPO.com

