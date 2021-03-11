REVERED Welcomes Former Humana Brand and Marketing Industry Veteran as Head of Strategy and Innovation

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REVERED, an integrated marketing agency, and trusted partner to brands in outdoor sports & lifestyle, higher education, life sciences, and technology services, today announced the appointment of Brian Calnon as its new Head of Strategy and Innovation, to support its expansion into the Triangle, and the greater state of North Carolina.

REVERED

With over 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in support of global multinationals alike, Calnon will oversee business development, and help existing, and new clients explore new strategies. This will support the company's broader full-service offerings across digital, strategy, design and experiential marketing, drive innovation for existing and new customers, and contribute to the company's ongoing leadership, assisting brands in the Triangle and beyond.

"REVERED is one of those rare full-service agencies that practices what they preach, with smart strategy and hard work. I got to know REVERED from the client side and was impressed by the rare combination of a disciplined approach and breakthrough creative to transform how people experience and interact with brands," said Calnon. "As a leader now inside the agency, I know I'll be surrounded by a hungry, talented and dedicated team, and that energizes me."

Prior to joining REVERED, Calnon, a global marketing executive, supported some of the most prominent brands in the lifestyle sector, including Humana, Lexmark, Lifesavers Candy, Coca-Cola and E*TRADE. Calnon's deep industry experience crosses CPG, Financial Services, Consumer Durables and Health Care. He has a B.A. in Journalism from University of Kentucky and an MBA from Wake Forest University.

"We hired Brian Calnon for his outside perspective and different way of thinking. On the back of brands facing challenges in 2020, Brian will help to drive positive business and cultural change for our clients - with smarter, less predictable, and more efficient work," said Kevin Polonofsky, REVERED's Principal.

