Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Reverie at Parkhaven in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes recently celebrated the grand opening of Reverie at Parkhaven, a new 55+ community in Hermitage, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Held on March 13, the event marked the official debut of the community, helped launch strong initial sales momentum, and represented an important milestone as the first Reverie community in Tennessee. Reverie continues to expand its active adult footprint with communities in Tennessee, Florida, and Colorado.

Reverie at Parkhaven Fairfield Model

Located within the gated Parkhaven master-planned community, Reverie at Parkhaven brings a new active adult offering to one of the Nashville area's growing residential corridors. The community features a limited opportunity with only 200 homesites, giving buyers access to a more intimate 55+ neighborhood within the larger Parkhaven setting.

Reverie at Parkhaven offers seven floor plans, with homes starting from the $500s. The community features three model homes, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to experience the home designs and lifestyle offering firsthand. Homes include both front-loaded and alley-loaded options with front porch living, adding to the neighborhood's character and appeal.

One of the defining features of Reverie at Parkhaven is its setting. Located near the Cumberland River, the community includes elevated homesites with views of rolling hills, treetops, and surrounding nature. With long vistas throughout the neighborhood and distinct topography across the homesites, no two homesites are the same.

The March 13 grand opening gave prospective homebuyers and guests an opportunity to tour the community, explore the model homes, and see firsthand Parkhaven's community amenities that are completed and ready to be enjoyed. These include a clubhouse, fitness center, pickleball courts, bocce courts, walking trails, fire pits, and gathering spaces that support the community's active adult lifestyle offering.

"Reverie at Parkhaven is an important addition to our growing active adult portfolio, and we are very encouraged by the response following the grand opening," said David Smith, President of Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes. "The early momentum we have seen reflects continued interest in well-located 55+ communities that offer thoughtful home designs, a strong sense of place, and access to the lifestyle and amenities today's buyers are seeking."

Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes continues to expand its presence in key markets with communities designed specifically for 55+ homebuyers. Reverie at Parkhaven reflects that continued growth, offering a new opportunity for active adult buyers seeking a connected location, scenic homesites, and a quaint neighborhood setting just outside of Nashville.

For more information about Reverie at Parkhaven, visit www.reverieparkhaven.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Fuechslin, President, Digital Blueprint Agency

(770) 284-0030

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About Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes

Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes is the 55+ brand from Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH), a publicly traded national homebuilder and recognized as the 2025 National Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. Built around the pillars Connect. Explore. Thrive., Reverie delivers low-maintenance homes, resort-style amenities, and curated lifestyle programming across communities in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Colorado.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, was recognized as the 2025 National Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which includes Washington D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland. As the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dream Finders Homes is deeply committed to excellence beyond homebuilding and into the communities it serves. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, DFH also provides mortgage financing as well as title agency and underwriting services to homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model.

SOURCE Reverie Active Adult by Dream Finders Homes