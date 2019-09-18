Reverie Announces General Availability of First-Ever Voice-Activated Adjustable Beds

DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the trend of smart homes becoming today's reality and busy consumers seeking more conveniences to make their lives easier, Reverie ®, an innovative leader in sleep technology for over fifteen years, today announced that its voice-activation feature, Reverie Connect™, is now commercially available for all its Bluetooth-compatible adjustable power bases. Allowing for hands-free operation of its adjustable bed bases, Reverie Connect can receive up to nine direct voice commands through Google Home or Amazon Echo. The new platform enables users to activate Reverie bases to various positions and pre-sets, including zero gravity and flat, without lifting a finger.

"More and more people are adopting smart home tech, and with the launch of Reverie Connect, we continue to be the leading authority for sleep technology and a more restful sleep environment," said Martin Rawls-Meehan, president and CEO of Reverie. "Not only does the technology enable the consumer to adjust the power base with direct voice commands, but those with Google Home Hub can also integrate their bed into their whole sleep routine, initiating the entire process with a simple set of commands."

Reverie was the first adjustable base manufacturer to work with Google in developing the Google Assistant Action and voice commands for adjustable beds. These commands include a user saying things like: "Hey Google, set bed position to zero gravity," or, "Hey Google, set bed position to anti-snore." Reverie Connect also allows consumers to define up to three custom, voice-activated memory positions. In the future, updates will allow for the incorporation of sleep tracking data and will provide tips to assist consumers in getting a better night's sleep.

Reverie Connect debuted at CES this year and is an add-on feature that is now available on all Bluetooth-compatible power bases in the company's 2019 product lineup, including eleven models across the company's Reverie and OSO lines. The technology may also be added to older models that are equipped with Bluetooth capability. Bases featuring the Reverie Connect technology start at $599 SRP.

For additional information on Reverie Connect-compatible bases or to find a retailer near you, visit www.reverie.com .

About Reverie®

Founded in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in 2003, Reverie is a revolutionary sleep technology company dedicated to helping people sleep better so they can live better lives. Rooted in its mastery of sleep science, Reverie believes everybody is unique and needs customized sleep solutions that fit their individual needs. As a result, the company has become known for its patented Dream Cell™ latex foam springs which may be easily reconfigured to adjust firmness levels. Combined with its award-winning adjustable bases, Reverie is dedicated to providing the most comfortable sleep possible. Visit www.reverie.com for more information and follow us at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

