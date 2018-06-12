Reverie Introduces 'Reverie Sleep Coach™' Service

In a modern world where individuals struggle to get a good night's rest while balancing work demands, domestic responsibilities and social life, Reverie's revolutionary, direct-to-consumer sleep consultation service answers a growing need by helping participants evaluate personal sleep issues, providing curated tips and acting as a resource for achieving sleep success.

"So many people aren't getting the sleep they want or need. At the same time, there is a significant amount of new research being done on sleep—all pointing to its importance to our health and well-being," says Martin Rawls-Meehan, CEO and co-founder of Reverie. "Science shows that focusing on sleep will lead to significant health gains - often more beneficial than those of good nutrition and consistent exercise. With Reverie Sleep Coach, our objective is to bring the practice of healthy sleep habits to the forefront of the wellness conversation, making practical, science-backed sleep advice accessible to everyone."

Studies show great sleep leads to improved moods, athletic performance and recovery, sharper focus and a robust immune system, among other health benefits. But what makes a good night's rest so elusive for 35% of Americans?1 In a recent survey of 1,000 adult participants conducted by Reverie, half of the respondents admitted to being unsure of what keeps them up at night. When asked about negative impacts on their sleep, 78% of those surveyed said they fall victim to distractions from technology, such as watching television or using a phone or tablet late at night, while another 41% of respondents feel their stress level influences their sleep quality most.

For Rawls-Meehan, sleep isn't built on a one-size-fits-all approach. He founded Reverie—which has evolved to offer a complete line of customizable mattresses and award-winning adjustable power bases—more than a decade ago on a core belief that everyone has their own unique sleep needs. Reverie's Sleep Coach platform dives even deeper by honing in on personal, one-on-one sleep guidance to efficiently meet any individual's unique sleep goals. The simple, user-friendly service includes the following:

Sleep Quiz —Participants complete a proprietary questionnaire to help Reverie's trained coaches evaluate current sleep quality and address any immediate/potential issues.

—Participants complete a proprietary questionnaire to help Reverie's trained coaches evaluate current sleep quality and address any immediate/potential issues. Snooze Report —Results are shared via email along with tips and goals to help participants improve their sleep habits.

—Results are shared via email along with tips and goals to help participants improve their sleep habits. Relearning Sleep —Curated and customized sleep tips are delivered to participants' inbox on a weekly basis. Participants also receive a downloadable tool to track sleep stats over time.

—Curated and customized sleep tips are delivered to participants' inbox on a weekly basis. Participants also receive a downloadable tool to track sleep stats over time. Personal Training—Participants may upgrade the service to include consultations with a certified Sleep Coach. This includes one-on-one conversations with a dedicated coach who will help individuals sleep their best with a personalized training plan.

Reverie Sleep Coaches participate in a rigorous training program that has been developed in collaboration with Reverie's national sleep advisory board council of doctors, scientists and psychologists. Each coach works to identify each sleeper's unique habits and issues in order to provide the most personalized sleep wellness plan, whether you suffer from snoring issues, are disrupted by your partner's habits or have stress-related sleep complaints.

Reverie Sleep Coach Basic is $49 and provides 90 days of individualized tips delivered via email. Personalized 1:1 coaching packages start at $129 for two sessions and $299 for five sessions; both of these packages include a customized sleep plan.

In addition to its online offering, the company has partnered with several regional and national retailers in the U.S. to launch Reverie Sleep Coach at select locations nationwide. To learn more about the Reverie Sleep Coach service, please visit http://reveriesleepcoach.com/. For more information about Reverie products or to find a retailer near you, visit www.reverie.com.

Founded in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, in 2003, Reverie is a revolutionary sleep technology company dedicated to helping people sleep better so they can live better lives. Rooted in its mastery of sleep science, Reverie believes everybody is unique and needs customized sleep solutions that fit their individual needs. As a result, the company has become known for its patented Dream Cell™ latex foam springs which may be easily reconfigured to adjust firmness levels. Combined with its award-winning adjustable bases, Reverie is dedicated to providing the most comfortable sleep possible. Reverie's newest offering, Sleep Coach™, provides consumers personalized sleep consultations—taking its mission of helping people get a better night's sleep further than ever before. Visit www.reverie.com for more information and follow us at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

