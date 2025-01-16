A Car Lover's dreamscape, Reverie Celebrates 30 Years of The Amelia with Automotive-Themed Culinary Pairings and Immersive Experiences

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverie, a new immersive hospitality experience, unfolds like a dream with an enchanting night under the stars celebrating 30 years of The Amelia at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island on Thursday, March 6, 2025. As an unforgettable event weekend opening, Reverie features exclusive, automotive-themed culinary pairings developed by Chef Zane Nesbit, Ritz-Carlton executive sous chef, as well as immersive entertainment.

Reverie Sets the Stage as New Opening Celebration at The Amelia

Guests are welcomed with a cocktail reception on the beautiful Ritz-Carlton oceanfront alongside roving performers, all flowing into the ballroom where themed vignettes will feature automotive marques from the Broad Arrow Auction preview – all stationed with food and beverage pairings that capture the essence of each stunning car. Vehicle and food pairing vignettes include:

1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione with risotto and shaved black truffle: Delon and Bardot drive to a café for a spritz and stay for the risotto

with risotto and shaved black truffle: Delon and Bardot drive to a café for a spritz and stay for the risotto 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello with fresh gulf oysters: Timeless elegance meets raw power

with fresh gulf oysters: Timeless elegance meets raw power 2000 Honda S2000 with nigiri made to order by a sushi chef and saki-based cocktail: Precision-crafted art infused with Japanese mystique

with nigiri made to order by a sushi chef and saki-based cocktail: Precision-crafted art infused with Japanese mystique 1965 Aston Martin DB5 with green olive croquette, vermouth cream: Fleming himself couldn't have penned it better—shaken, seductive, and overflowing with creamy indulgence

with green olive croquette, vermouth cream: Fleming himself couldn't have penned it better—shaken, seductive, and overflowing with creamy indulgence 1959 AC Ace Bristol with beef wellington and honey tasting: British sophistication with a sweet thrill

with beef wellington and honey tasting: British sophistication with a sweet thrill 1954 Jaguar XK120 Roadster with caviar eggs (served in the shell): Simple, elegant, but with cruel intentions

with caviar eggs (served in the shell): Simple, elegant, but with cruel intentions 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster with pork schnitzel and lemon caviar garnish: Prost to perfection!

with pork schnitzel and lemon caviar garnish: Prost to perfection! 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster "Woodie" Station Wagon with fish tacos, corn and black bean salsa: Southern California Beach style – capturing the essence of a true Pacific Coast classic.

"With a spirit reminiscent of coastal charm, each setting combines automotive passion, sophisticated design and an ambiance that invites guests to enjoy the evening with curated gourmet dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the classics on display," said Matt Orendac, Concours Vice Chairman. "This is more than an opening event—it's a celebration of the automotive community coming together for an evening of elegance, taste and artistry."

As flavors unfold, enjoy an atmosphere elevated by a live DJ spinning tropical house music, exclusive lounges, and a hosted bar with the best wines, top-shelf cocktails and cuisine prepared by world-class Ritz-Carlton chefs. The immersive experiences include:

Fedora Hat & Cigar Bar: Guests can customize premium fedoras with accents like ribbons, feathers, pins, and branded designs, while expert artisans hand shape and distress each hat for a unique, vintage style. Paired with a selection of fine cigars, it's a chic take-home gift and an unforgettable event experience.

Guests can customize premium fedoras with accents like ribbons, feathers, pins, and branded designs, while expert artisans hand shape and distress each hat for a unique, vintage style. Paired with a selection of fine cigars, it's a chic take-home gift and an unforgettable event experience. Fragrance Studio OR Aroma Atelier: Guests enjoy a luxurious experience where they can create their own signature scents. Guided by fragrance experts, they'll blend premium essential oils and notes to craft a personalized perfume in honor of The Amelia's 30 th year.

Guests enjoy a luxurious experience where they can create their own signature scents. Guided by fragrance experts, they'll blend premium essential oils and notes to craft a personalized perfume in honor of The Amelia's 30 year. Pop-Up Poet and Live Sketch Artists: Add a touch of creativity to your Reverie experience with live typewriter poetry and custom sketches. A "typewriter" poet will craft personalized verses on a vintage typewriter, while skilled sketch artists capture unique portraits in real time.

"We're revving up for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the dreams we all share—who hasn't envisioned their dream car? This party brings together fine cars, great food and even better company as we kick off The Amelia festivities," said Ian Kelleher, Vice President of Marketing, Broad Arrow Auctions.

Limited VIP Tables for Reverie Now Available!

Indulge in an evening of luxury with an exclusive VIP table for six at Reverie. Enjoy exquisite caviar and dedicated cocktail service, all set against Florida's stunning coastline. Tables are extremely limited -- reserve yours today!

Reverie is one of several luxury experiences offered throughout the weekend, each showcasing elevated hospitality and attention to detail at every turn. For more information about The Amelia and to purchase your experience, visit AmeliaConcours.com. Limited tickets are available.

About The Amelia

The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Last year's 29th annual gathering at The Amelia attracted a record-breaking 27,000 enthusiasts, collector car ride and drive experiences, thousands of young enthusiasts engaged and test drive events on the grounds of The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 865,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow's flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d'Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

