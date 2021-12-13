REVERIES by Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave on Amazon

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Reveries — In Search of Love, Hope, & Courage" by Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave is available on Amazon as an uplifting gift to bring comfort in these challenging times. The beautiful images of nature, accompanied by poetic paths, take the reader on a spiritual journey of self-reflection in soothing meditations meant to inspire hope and healing.

John Gizzi's review in Newsmax headlines, "Poems of Hope Needed Now More Than Ever," and states, "de Borchgrave finds hope in all the dedicated caregivers, to whom 'Reveries' is dedicated."

Alexandra de Borchgrave writes from the heart, "With all the world in disarray/one tender blossom survives/ In the deepest crevasse of the human soul/ the kindness of heart still thrives."

The Light of Healing Hope Foundation which Alexandra de Borchgrave founded in 2010, has gifted over 63,000 inspirational books to over 100 hospitals and hospices nationwide to comfort patients and their families.

3000 copies of "Reveries" are being distributed by the Foundation to medical centers including Johns Hopkins, NIH, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Children's National Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Capital Caring Health Hospice. Caregivers and patients have expressed their gratitude for these gifts.

"Your new offering takes us beyond the temporals of life: ...it invites us to what it means to be human and experience the eternal in creation; what it means to be fully alive, to face the light and the shadows together. You will be counted amongst our blessings." — Rev. Dr. Alice V. Thompson, Pastoral Care Coordinator, CalvertHealth Medical Center.

"Thank you for the lovely donation of "Reveries: In Search of Love, Hope, & Courage." The books will bring an inspiring light to our cancer patients and their caregivers during their time at the pavilion." —Sarah Hoehlein, Director of Residential Living at the Hackerman-Patz Patient and Family Pavilion/ Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"The poetry brings sunshine to my day, fills my heart with warmth. I started my day with sadness dealing with my illness but now I feel so much better. The book is the best medicine!" —Infusion Center patient, Sibley Memorial Hospital/ Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The Foundation provides inspirational books for patients of all ages to nurture spiritual healing from within that is such a vital part of physical healing.

