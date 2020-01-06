Reversal of Fortune: Unemployed Reno Man Wins Jackpot of Over $888,000 Playing Penny Slots

Mr. Fuller had been playing for just 20 minutes when he hit the jackpot at 1:52am Sunday morning. Amazingly enough, since then, he has won eight additional jackpots all on Atlantis slot machines, giving him a grand total of $903,646. His jackpots have been confirmed to be legitimate, all with low average bets.

Mr. Fuller calls his wins "life-changing" and says he plans to save his money in the bank until he decides what to do with it. The machine he was playing is the Super Lucky Times Pay machine and is a progressive machine that started at $1,000 twelve years ago.

While this is one of the largest jackpots on a penny slot machine in the last decade, large jackpots are common at Atlantis. In 2017, a guest won nearly $2 million in Keno and in 2014, a guest won close to $4 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

This win is the latest in a string of jackpots at Atlantis over the last 9 days. On January 1st, Nancy K. won $34,955.26 playing Money Madness and on December 28th, Cyrus Brad Miller won $25,000 playing Bad Beat.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa:

