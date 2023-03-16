Reverse Bayonet Coupling from Amphenol Is Easy to Install in the Field

GTC-E Series is ideal for use in harsh environments

ENDICOTT, N.Y., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a reverse bayonet coupling connector that is easy to install in the field, making maintenance effortless. The GTC-E Series, which is based on Amphenol's GT Reverse Bayonet Coupling Connector Series, is ideal for use in rail and mass transit, heavy equipment, machine tools, and factory automation applications.

Technical Specifications

Uses UL94-V0 hard plastic insert and removable contact

Quick positive coupling

Crimp termination

RADSOK socket contacts available

Operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C

Up to 500 mating cycles

This reliable new connector features a UL94-V0 hard plastic insert, and an easy-to-install and easy-to-remove crimp contact that uses industry standard crimp tooling to make on-site repairs and maintenance simple.

The connector's rugged design can withstand the harshest environments while supplying high current power and signal. The GTC-E series includes a quick positive coupling that allows for fast mating and un-mating of connectors, an audible and tactile indication of full coupling for safety, and crimp termination that provides a stronger, more reliable termination method than soldering.

The connector features high shock and vibration capabilities making it suitable for high power connections. For higher amperage, lower t-rise, less resistance, and lower mating forces in a smaller footprint, RADSOK socket contacts are available.

The GTC-E Series has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C. It can withstand up to 500 mating cycles.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://www.amphenol-industrial.com/gtc-e-series-news

