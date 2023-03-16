Reverse Bayonet Coupling from Amphenol Is Easy to Install in the Field
GTC-E Series is ideal for use in harsh environments
ENDICOTT, N.Y., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a reverse bayonet coupling connector that is easy to install in the field, making maintenance effortless. The GTC-E Series, which is based on Amphenol's GT Reverse Bayonet Coupling Connector Series, is ideal for use in rail and mass transit, heavy equipment, machine tools, and factory automation applications.
Technical Specifications
- Uses UL94-V0 hard plastic insert and removable contact
- Quick positive coupling
- Crimp termination
- RADSOK socket contacts available
- Operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C
- Up to 500 mating cycles
This reliable new connector features a UL94-V0 hard plastic insert, and an easy-to-install and easy-to-remove crimp contact that uses industry standard crimp tooling to make on-site repairs and maintenance simple.
The connector's rugged design can withstand the harshest environments while supplying high current power and signal. The GTC-E series includes a quick positive coupling that allows for fast mating and un-mating of connectors, an audible and tactile indication of full coupling for safety, and crimp termination that provides a stronger, more reliable termination method than soldering.
The connector features high shock and vibration capabilities making it suitable for high power connections. For higher amperage, lower t-rise, less resistance, and lower mating forces in a smaller footprint, RADSOK socket contacts are available.
The GTC-E Series has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C. It can withstand up to 500 mating cycles.
